Edwin Diaz Injury Update: Mets' $102,000,000 pitcher not expected to return to mound amid team’s disastrous 2023 season

The New York Mets' Edwin Díaz will be unable to return to the mound this season. Mets fans were left devastated when Díaz suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee during the World Baseball Classic.

This heartbreaking injury occurred during Puerto Rico's on-field celebration after a crucial victory over the Dominican Republic. The severity of Diaz's injury demanded immediate surgery with a subsequent recovery period of eight months.

A recent tweet from Anthony DiComo confirmed that Edwin Díaz will not be making a return to the pitcher's mound for the remainder of the season.

Díaz will join bullpen sessions until end of September but the team won't risk him in games due to their current league position.

The main goal now is to ensure Díaz fully recovers by the beginning of Spring Training.

However, this setback is a significant loss for the team. His formidable presence and pitching abilities will be sorely missed through the remainder of the season.

Edwin Díaz had signed a $102,000,000 deal with the Mets last year

Twenty-nine-year old Edwin Díaz signed a five-year contract extension worth a staggering $102,000,000 with the Mets.

This is the largest deal ever to be signed by a reliever in the MLB, both in terms of total guarantee and average annual value. The deal also reflected the Mets' confidence in the pitcher's abilities.

Díaz boasted an impressive 1.31 ERA, with a ERA+ of 297, last season. He had a remarkable strikeout-to-walk ratio of 6.56 in only 62 innings of play.

Moreover, his stellar performance included 32 saves over 61 appearances, along with a WAR of 3.2. This solidified Diaz's reputation as one of the top closers in the league.

Unfortunately, Díaz's injury has been a contributing factor to the Mets' struggles. The team currently sits at a disappointing 69-80 record, placing them fourth in the standings. Over their past 10 games, they've endured five losses.