"[Edwin Diaz] may become the first $100 million closer" - MLB insider makes bold prediction on New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz

Amid all the appreciation for Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz has largely been an unsung hero.

Since joining from the Miami Marlins in 2018, Diaz has evolved into one of the finest closers in baseball today, if not the finest. He has a 1.38 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP with 100 strikeouts this season.

MLB insider Jeff Passan appeared on the Pat McAfee show and made a very bold prediction. According to Passan, Diaz could become the first closer in major league history to net a $100 million contract.

"This was a guy who got traded to the Mets for Jarred Kelenic a couple years ago, it looked like a complete disaster of a deal. But this is his free-agent year right now, and he's been the best reliever in baseball. And he's gonna go out and he may this offseason become the first 100-million-dollar closer." - Jeff Passan

Diaz is averaging an astonishing 17.04 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. His 29 saves are the fourth-highest in the majors.

Edwin Diaz is turning into a marketable star

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets hosted artist Timmy Trumpet to perform Edwin Diaz’s walkout song “Narco,” which has set the world abuzz.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz’s walkout song LIVE at Citi Field IT HAPPENED! Timmy Trumpet performed Edwin Diaz’s walkout song LIVE at Citi Field https://t.co/govP8uXzMl

Diaz went on to do his thing, earning the save to seal a 2-1 win for the Mets against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Jeff Passan added that Diaz’s growing popularity among fans is making him a marketable star. According to him, Diaz is bringing more attention to a reliever’s role in general by drawing more viewers for the final inning.

"I think part of it when you factor in, if you're a baseball team, the idea that you can market your closer, that you can market the ninth inning as something that everybody wants to watch. I want someone to come up with an app that says, 'The closer is coming in right now, I want to watch him shove for one inning.'" - Jeff Passan

The Mets won two of three games in their recently concluded series against the Dodgers. L.A. has been the MLB’s best team this season by far. Buck Showalter’s side has shown time and again that they can hang with any club on their day.

As long as Diaz continues to close out games in style, the Mets will remain a strong World Series contender.

