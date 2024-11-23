"Elly De La Cruz is a hard worker" - MLB analyst foresees Reds phenom challenging Shohei Ohtani for 2025 NL MVP title

After Shohei Ohtani's NL MVP win, MLB analyst Matt Vasgersian has picked Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz to challenge the Japanese star for the award next season.

Despite having played in the majors for less than two years, the Reds phenom has shown great progress and potential for the future. On the MLB Network's Hot Stove, Vasgersian picked De Le Cruz as his top contender to challenge Ohtani for the MVP title next year:

"I think Elly De La Cruz ... 60-something bags, he hits for power. There has been improvement one year over next. If he can get a little bit more consistent at bats on both sides of the plate. ... I love this guy's skills."

"This is another guy that's got the work ethic factor. He's a hard worker as well."

De La Cruz signed with the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent in 2018 and spent the next five years making his way up the minors.

In June 2023, he was promoted to the majors and became the fifth-youngest NL player. With his tall frame, power hitting and electric speed between the bases, De La Cruz soon caught the attention of fans and analysts across the country.

De La Cruz played his first full season in the MLB this year and showed huge improvement in a short span. After making his first All-Star appearance this year, the Dominican finished as the MLB stolen base leader with an incredible 67 stolen bases. He recorded a .259 average with 25 home runs and 76 RBIs.

Reds podcaster backs Elly De La Cruz for leadoff spot in the lineup next season

Having traded leadoff hitter Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals earlier this week, the Cincinnati Reds will have a new player in the position next year.

Co-host of popular podcast Chatterbox, Nick Kirby, believes that the spot should be given to Elly De La Cruz:

"He should be leading off, he should be getting the most at bats... you don't waste this guy."

While his base running is the most striking aspect of his game, De La Cruz is also a strong hitter and one of the best bats in the roster. It remains to be seen how the roster shapes up, but De La Cruz will likely be a crucial player for them next year in the MLB.

