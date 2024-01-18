Elton John cements legacy with EGOT status after Emmy win for Dodgers Stadium special

Elton John is one of the biggest names in music and recently gained EGOT status after winning an Emmy for his 2023 'The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour' at Dodger Stadium. An EGOT is when an artist has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

John won in the Outstanding Variety Special category but was unable to be in LA to accept the award due to his recent knee surgery. He was incredibly honored and released an emailed statement:

“I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.

"Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

The extensive Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour served as Elton John's final tour, however, he is not retiring.

Dodger Stadium is a special place for Elton John

Dodger Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Dodgers, is a special place for Elton John. He has played at the stadium many times since making his first appearance there in 1975.

In that year, John performed two shows at Dodger Stadium, with general admission tickets selling for $10 each. The second was announced after tickets for the first performance sold out.

In 1992, John co-headlines two performances with Eric Clapton, to support Elton John's album "The One." This was when George Michael made a famous appearance and sang "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" with John.

Elton John spoke to the crowd after playing "Philadelphia Freedom," explaining how he felt:

"Tonight is a very special night, a very emotional night for me," said John, wearing a bedazzled jacket with tails and sunglasses. "It's been a long journey."

While the journey has been a long one, the memories will doubtless last forever and the images and videos will become an iconic part of music history.

