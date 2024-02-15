“Embrace the idea that people are coming after us" - Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts hypes up squad, expects team to 'take care of business' 

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has set a clear tone for the 2024 season, urging his team to embrace the fact that they are the ones being pursued. In a pre-season address to the Dodgers, Roberts emphasized the challenges that come with being the target, especially after back-to-back disappointing postseasons.

"Embrace the idea that people are coming after us." - Roberts said.

Despite spending over a billion dollars on new players in the offseason, the Dodgers have faced questions about their postseason performance, having not won a playoff round since 2021.

Roberts acknowledged the increased attention and scrutiny on the team:

"There‘s maybe a little bit of bigger bull’s-eye."

However, he encouraged the players to adopt a perspective of embracing the challenge and approaching the season with an attacking mindset.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offseason has been widely discussed, with high-profile acquisitions like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez creating considerable buzz.

The team’s massive spending spree, fueled by the Guggenheim ownership group, has also been a focal point, marked by a prominent jersey patch displaying the ownership group’s branding for Spring Training.

Dodgers players know that financial backing won’t be enough to win a championship in 2024

Despite the roster upgrades and the financial backing, players like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts have stressed that the real test lies on the field, with past postseason disappointments still lingering. The Dodgers are keen on turning the narrative and shifting the focus to what lies ahead, starting with the 2024 season.

The Dodgers are keen on turning their previous disappointments around by shifting their focus in the 2024 season.

The team’s additions, including Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto, have generated significant interest, providing an opportunity to expand the Dodgers’ fan base in Japan. The ownership group’s strategic branding and the addition of Ohtani are seen not only as a boost to on-field performance but also as a means to maximize revenue streams and grow the team’s global appeal.

As the Dodgers embark on the 2024 MLB season, the pressure to live up to expectations and deliver in the postseason will be closely watched. The team aims to move beyond the disappointments of recent years, and whether the expensive offseason investments translate into championship success remains one of the most compelling storylines in the upcoming baseball season.

