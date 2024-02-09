Emmanuel Clase Trade Rumors: NL East team had a dialogue with Guardians regarding star reliever, per report 

Emmanuel Clase is one of the best relief pitchers in the game. Last season with the Cleveland Guardians, Clase appeared in 65 games, recording a league-leading 44 saves.

It was another great season for the hard-throwing righty, making his second All-Star game appearance. However, this could be the last season wearing a Guardians' jersey.

Per Sportsradio WIP's Howard Eskin, the Philadelphia Phillies have contacted the Guardians as they are interested in Clase's services. But Cleveland is asking for a major prospect in return:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[The Phillies] have spoke to Cleveland regarding Emmanuel Clase. Here's the issue, one of the players that Cleveland wants is [Justin] Crawford... They're not giving up Justin Crawford," Eskin said.

Expand Tweet

Cleveland would like Justin Crawford in return. According to Fangraphs, Crawford is ranked as the Phillies' seventh-best prospect, behind Bryan Rincon and Eduardo Tait.

Notably, Justin Crawford is the son of longtime big league slugger Carl Crawford. Many scouts believe he has the tools to be a great every day starting outfielder, and he is estimated to arrive in 2026.

That is quite the ask, but Clase is quite the reliever. It would take a lot for Cleveland to trade away their All-Star closer.

Guardians do not seem interested in trading Emmanuel Clase

Emmanuel Clase (Image via Getty)

While teams like the Phillies have contacted the Guardians about a potential Emmanuel Clase trade, the team does not seem influenced to make a move. Earlier in the week, MLB insider Jon Morosi revealed the team is not motivated to move Clase.

Expand Tweet

Clase is under team control until the end of the 2028 season. If Cleveland were to move and look for possible suitors for a trade, it likely would be something the team turns to further down the road.

Cleveland has the opportunity to be one of the best pitching staffs in baseball this upcoming season. Clase will likely have plenty of chances to lead the league in saves yet again as he has done the past two seasons.

Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie are set to headline the rotation. Following them will be Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee and Logan Allen, who is looking to build upon his rookie season last year.

Cleveland will get their season started on the road against the Oakland Athletics on March 28. They have a great chance to sit atop the American League Central standings when the season comes to an end, as the division looks much more open this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.