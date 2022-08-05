"End of an era" "Nothing against him but last year he was one of the worst hitters" - Boston Red Sox fans divided on release of 2018 World Series hero Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Boston Red Sox have released Jackie Bradley Jr., one of the pivotal figures behind their 2018 World Series triumph.

The decision arrived only three days after Boston landed outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Red Sox re-signed Bradley Jr. from the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason in exchange for outfielder Hunter Renfroe. The trade also secured infield prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton for the Red Sox. The pair rank as Boston’s No. 22 and No. 26 prospects respectively.

Some fans are now looking back on the deal, implying that giving away Renfroe was a bad idea.

Evan Derochea @Derochea_28 @RedSox So he traded Hunter Renfroe, the 2021 OF assists leader and an offensive weapon, for an above average (at best) OF and arguably the worst offensive OF in the game and then he ends up getting DFA’d? Chaim is such a baseball genius!🤡 @RedSox So he traded Hunter Renfroe, the 2021 OF assists leader and an offensive weapon, for an above average (at best) OF and arguably the worst offensive OF in the game and then he ends up getting DFA’d? Chaim is such a baseball genius!🤡

xosdernotsob @xosdernotsob1 @RedSox we gave up renfroe for jackie man. what the heck was chaim doing when he made that move @RedSox we gave up renfroe for jackie man. what the heck was chaim doing when he made that move

Andrew @andreatxx @RedSox Nice trade! Nothing against him but last year he was one of the worst hitter in all of baseball...so i hv no idea what Chaim expected @RedSox Nice trade! Nothing against him but last year he was one of the worst hitter in all of baseball...so i hv no idea what Chaim expected

Bradley Jr. was a first-round draft pick by the Red Sox in 2011. He slowly developed into one of baseball’s finest defensive center fielders. His 50 Defensive Runs Saved between 2014 and 2017 ranked 10th among all outfielders. His high-light reel is packed with some of the best catches that you will ever see.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34 Jackie Bradley Jr. wins the Play of The Year in MLB with his amazing catch in Baltimore.

Jackie Bradley Jr. wins the Play of The Year in MLB with his amazing catch in Baltimore. https://t.co/czSzQwLd6f

The 32-year-old received an All-Star call-up in 2016. He won a Gold Glove in 2018, and was a key contributor to the Red Sox’s World Series triumph that year.

Naturally, not everyone has forgotten about his contributions. Some fans reminisced about Bradley Jr.’s time in Boston, while also expressing their gratitude towards him.

Bosox26 @Bosox261 @RedSox Shame, one of my favorite players. Hopefully he was able to help Duran navigate Fenways centerfield before he left. Would have been a great mentor and will miss JBJ’s outfield heroics. Wish you the best Jackie! @RedSox Shame, one of my favorite players. Hopefully he was able to help Duran navigate Fenways centerfield before he left. Would have been a great mentor and will miss JBJ’s outfield heroics. Wish you the best Jackie! https://t.co/xqH59TMPOe

However, his meager .210/.257/.321 slashline this term wasn’t enough to convince Boston not to pull the plug on their modern day legend.

Hunter Renfroe’s solid season highlights another trade gone wrong for the Boston Red Sox

Hunter Renfroe is having a great season so far with the Milwaukee Brewers. He is slashing .246/.299/.508 for a wRC+ of 120, coupled with 19 homers to his name.

Jarren Duran has been getting the bulk of the nods in Boston’s center field since mid-June. He has been slashing .232/.280/.384, which isn’t impressive either.

The acquisition of Tommy Pham is also likely to have played a part in Boston’s decision to show Bradley Jr. the door. It looks like their new regular outfield rotation will comprise Pham, Duran and Alex Verdugo.

If we are to evaluate the Renfroe-Bradley Jr. trade right away, it’s a no brainer. The Brewers are the undisputed winners of this deal. It will remain that way until and/or unless the development of Binelas and Hamilton blows everyone away.

The Boston Red Sox currently trail by three games in the American League wildcard race. They will be taking on the Kansas City Royals in a four-game series starting tonight.

