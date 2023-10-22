Enormous 30,000-sq-foot house set to be built on site of Derek Jeter's luxurious $22,500,000 mansion

Yankees legend Derek Jeter's 22,000-square-foot former mansion in Tampa will be demolished to make way for an even larger home.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Ellison Construction announced on Friday that the existing home on Davis Island will be demolished to make way for a sprawling 30,000-square-foot residence. The construction is slated to start in 2024 and is expected to span approximately three years.

Source: The Tampa Bay Times

The mansion was originally custom-built for Jeter and his family in 2011. The Yankees legend moved out a few years later and relocated to Miami.

In 2020, NFL icon Tom Brady rented the property from Jeter. Earlier this year, the mansion was sold for a record-setting $22,500,000, the highest sale price for a home in the Tampa Bay area.

Indian healthcare entrepreneur rumored to buy Derek Jeter's former mansion

Last year, speculation about Jeter's mansion's potential demolition emerged following the filing of a permit. Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times has reported that ownership of the mansion changed hands to "Zebb.com Trust." Zebb.com is a cryptocurrency app.

The app is said to have affiliations with Siddhartha Pagidipati, a healthcare entrepreneur. He and his wife, Ami Pagidipati, listed the Davis Islands address as their primary residence on voter registration documents. However, they have yet to confirm their ownership.

Landry Design Group is designing the forthcoming residence and will feature interiors by Annette English. It will have six bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and 11 half-bathrooms.

Additional amenities will include a gym and a swimming pool. The design plans also incorporate significant green space to provide a park-like environment.

Moreover, the current owner has pledged to donate various materials from the existing home. Items, such as cabinets, appliances, and furniture, will be given to Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County.

These items will be sold at the organization's ReStore and the proceeds will be utilized to build affordable housing in the area.

The Yankees legend's mansion has garnered significant attention over the years for its luxury and famous occupants. However, the yet-to-be-constructed mansion is poised to redefine luxury living on the Davis Islands.