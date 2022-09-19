"It’s iconic. People think of Tampa, they think of ‘St. Jetersburg’" - A multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Derek Jeter and rented by NFL legend Tom Brady could be demolished soon, per reports

One of the most expensive houses in Tampa, Florida was home to New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and was later rented by NFL veteran Tom Brady.

However, the Davis Islands home is reported to have been demolished, marking a probable end to one of the prized properties in the area. Stephen Gay, of Smith and Associates, who listed the mansion for sale, described it as "iconic."

"It’s iconic. People think of Tampa, they think of ‘St. Jetersburg.' When it sold, being the most expensive house ever sold on the west coast of Florida, it broke additional records just like its homeowners did. I wasn’t completely shocked because when we were selling the house, someone approached us before it went under contract that was looking at buying it to tear it down and split it into three lots and built three ‘spec’ homes."

The 22,000-square-foot waterfront estate features seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, eight half-baths and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool.

Derek Jeter constructed the 22,000+ square foot, 7-bedroom, 16-bathroom house in 2011. He resided there with his family for a decade before earning a record sale of $22.5 million in 2021. Soon after, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady rented Jeter’s house when he first arrived in the city.

Tom Brady is one of the greatest players in NFL history, spending over two decades in the sport

However, the once prized property has new ownership, and they have filed a permit for commercial demolition. The City of Tampa said the application is under review and hasn't been completed as of now.

NY Yankees legend Derek Jeter opens up on business plans post retirement

Derek Jeter, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021, has been slowly making his way as a businessman since hanging up his boots. Last week, he announced the launch of Arena Club with L.A.-based entrepreneur Brian Lee, a revolutionary sports trading card platform.

The Yankees legend also became part owner and CEO of the National League’s Miami Marlins franchise in 2017. However, he announced his shock resignation from the post earlier this year. The 48-year-old has also been involved with publisher Simon & Schuster, as well as a few investment, food and tech-related ventures.

Jeter also established the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996 to give back to the communities with which he has a close connection. He introduced initiatives like the Jeter’s Leaders program, which helps promote academic excellence, leadership development, and social change.

Jeter's former team, the New York Yankees, are set to face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 20.

