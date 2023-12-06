Erick Fedde Update: White Sox win $15,000,000 race for KBO MVP

In arguably the most surprising move of a rather uneventful offseason, Erick Fedde and the Chicago White Sox have come to a two-year, $15 million agreement. Although there have been plenty of teams vying to sign the 30-year-old pitcher, it came as a surprise that he opted to sign with the White Sox given their struggles last season.

"Right-hander Erick Fedde and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $15 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Fedde, 30, went 20-6 with a 2.00 ERA for the NC Dinos in the KBO, where he was named MVP this year." - @JeffPassan

A former member of the Washington Nationals, Erick Fedde struggled during his six MLB seasons before jumping to South Korea for the 2023 season. During his lone season in the KBO (Korean Baseball Organization), Fedde looked like a completely new pitcher.

As a member of the NC Dinos, Fedde was sensational. Though 180.1 innings in the KBO, Fedde posted an incredible 20-6 record with a 2.00 ERA and 209 strikeouts. This magnificent season led him to be named the league's MVP while helping the NC Dinos finish fourth in the regular season.

Erick Fedde will be the key member of the White Sox pitching rotation

After a dramatic improvement in the KOB, the former Washington Nationals pitcher will return to the MLB as a member of the Chicago White Sox. Fedde will be looked at as a key member of the club's pitching rotation, which saw several pieces traded away last season, including Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito.

"Former National Erick Fedde is indeed heading to the White Sox on a two-year deal worth $15M, according to a person familiar. @JeffPassan reported this first, so I’m mostly chiming in to say good for Fedde, who went abroad and performed and earned another shot." - @chelsea_janes

It remains to be seen what the Chicago White Sox will do with their current ace, Dylan Cease, who has found himself mentioned in trade rumors all offseason. Perhaps the lack of certainty with the team's rotation helped convince Fedde to sign, as it could be the best opportunity to pitch regularly.

