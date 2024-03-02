Erik Swanson son: Blue Jays pitcher's 4-year-old released from ICU following severe injuries caused due to freak accident

There is good news regarding Toby Swanson, son of Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, Erik Swanson. The four-year-old has been released from the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, where he was treated after being hit by a car in Clearwater, Florida on Sunday.

Madison Swanson took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their support and concern:

"I don't have the words, where to begin. We have been overwhelmed with a huge amount of love and support over the last few days.

"To the people who have reached out in any capacity, we will never be able to express in words how meaningful it has been (we don't have the mental capacity to reach out to you all) but we see you, we hear you, it is what has gotten our little boy through all of this.

"The most important update is that Toby is out of the PICU and we are continuing to take it day by day. God is so good and we are so blessed."

Madison went on to thank all the medical staff and pedestrians who responded to the scene and treated her son:

"We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident, to the pedestrians that helped as we waited for the next step, and to the AMAZING staff at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. Someone has truly been watching over my little man."

This is certainly relieving news for not just the family, but the wider baseball world.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider puts family first amid concerns for Erik Swanson's son, Toby

On Tuesday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider spoke to reporters regarding the concern for Erik Swanson's son, Toby. Schneider was quick to send his prayers, understanding that baseball comes after family and mentioning that he has two young sons of his own.

"As a dad, I have two boys who are seven and five, and it hits home," he said. "Baseball is just baseball, you know? You pray. You hope for the best. Thankfully, that has been the case so far. You realize how quickly things can change. You don’t take things for granted."

Erik Swanson has been away from Spring Training since the incident and his return timeline is unclear. As details of Toby's injuries have not been disclosed, there is no indication of their when that might be.

