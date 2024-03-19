European giants Man City & AC Milan set to clash in NYC at Yankee stadium for preseason soccer friendly

Yankee Stadium, where the historic New York Yankees play, is often home to sporting events that are not limited to baseball. There's a college football bowl game there, some soccer games at MLS, and more. This year, two of the most iconic clubs in European soccer will clash at the iconic venue: AC Milan and Manchester City.

Expand Tweet

Manchester City is considered the world's top-rated club across all leagues. Led by Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne, they're tied for first in the prestigious Premier League. They and Liverpool both have 64 points presently. City is also facing Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League knockout stage right now.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milan is ranked 12th by Football Database, so they are also one of the world's best and most prestigious clubs. Led by Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud, they're in second behind Inter Milan. They were recently knocked out of the Champions League but have so far looked strong in the FA Cup.

AC Milan and Man City to take on Yankee Stadium in friendly

These two teams will face off in a friendly, since most of their matchups are not with one another. In large European contests, like the Champions or FA Cup, teams from different leagues can play, but since AC Milan play in Serie A and Manchester City in the Premier League, they don't see each other very often.

This matchup is a rare chance for two of the world's best clubs from different places to face off, and it will be a chance for their star players to shine through and put on a show for an American audience that has historically not been into the sport.

Milan has the opportunity to showcase two premium American talents to this audience. Pulisic is considered USA's best player and is in top form, scoring 12 goals and adding eight assists already.

AC Milan will play at Yankee Stadium

Off the bench, USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah might make an appearance for his home nation. There are not any Americans on City presently. Yankee Stadium will be having baseball games, but they'll adjust the field to a pitch for the July 27 matchup.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.