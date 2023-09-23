Eury Perez Injury Update: Marlins young pitcher placed on 15-day IL with SI joint inflammation 

On Saturday, the Miami Marlins announced that starting pitcher Eury Perez would be headed to the 15-day IL. The move is retroactive to Sept. 21 as the hard-throwing righty is dealing with SI joint inflammation.

Perez will be out for the remainder of the regular season and likely the Wild Card round. However, Perez could return to the rotation if they can make it past the Wild Card round.

This is a huge blow for the Marlins, who recently lost starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara was shut down for the remainder of the season after experiencing forearm tightness in a rehab start this week.

The Marlins will have to try to make the postseason without two big-time starters. They are 1.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs, who hold the final National League Wild Card spot.

This season has been a rollercoaster for Eury Perez

There was a ton of hype surrounding Eury Perez this season. It was his debut season, and the Miami Marlins were excited to see what the young righty had to offer in the big leagues.

After performing well on the mound, the Marlins optioned Perez to the minors. They worried he was being overworked and shut down for a few weeks.

After returning to the roster, Perez had struggled at times. In his last eight starts, he has posted a 4.26 ERA. In his last start against the New York Mets on Wednesday, he only lasted three innings.

If the Marlins do not make the postseason, Perez will finish the year with a 3.15 ERA on 91.3 innings of work. That is not bad for somebody in their first season in the big leagues.

Hopefully, this injury does not linger and Perez can have a full season of work next year in Miami.