Eury Perez News: Marlins' top pitching prospect set to undergo Tommy John Surgery

The Miami Marlins received a devastating update regarding their highly-touted pitching prospect Eury Perez. One of the most promising young pitchers in recent years, Perez might now face a major setback in his career as he is set to undergo season-ending Tommy John Surgery.

Expand Tweet

"Right-hander Eury Perez, one of the best pitching prospects in recent years, will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2024 season, per the Marlins. In a year of awful pitching injuries, this is among the worst: a 20-year-old handled with immense care still gets hurt." - @JeffPassan

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The native of Santiago, Dominican Republic will now have his budding MLB career sidelined for the next 12-18 months as he is in recovery. It is crushing news for both Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins as an organization as the 20-year-old pitcher was slated to become their next ace.

Perez showcased his massive potential last season for the Miami Marlins. The top-tier pitching prospect appeared in 91.1 innings in the MLB in 2023, posting a 5-6 record with a solid 3.15 ERA and 108 strikeouts.

The 6-foot-8 starting pitcher was originally diagnosed with elbow inflammation earlier in the year, and now it appears that more drastic measures must be taken. The fact that Perez will undergo Tommy John Surgery means that the Miami Marlins will be without their top young talent for the foreseeable future and will need to change their pitching plans moving forward.

Expand Tweet

"Eury Pérez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2024 season. Pérez is one of 11 pitchers since 1980 to have 100+ strikeouts in a season age 20 or younger. #MLB | #Marlins" - @baseball_ref

Eury Perez's Tommy John diagnosis is the latest blow in a difficult 2024 campaign for the Marlins

Eury Perez's injury is just the latest low point for the Miami Marlins so far in 2024. Not only will the club be without their promising pitcher for the rest of the year, but they have also started off the season with a dreadful 0-7 record.

After reaching the postseason last year as a wild card team, the Marlins could not have had a worse start to their new campaign. The club opened the year by being swept by both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels, and will now look to secure their first victory of the year during their upcoming series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.