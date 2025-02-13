Evan Phillips' wife Elizabeth reacts to Dodgers star arriving for Spring Training in shorts & tee 

On Monday, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips' wife Elizabeth took to Instagram to share a snap to her story, which featured her husband as he arrived for Spring Training for the first time.

In a post by the Dodgers' official Instagram account that featured the pitchers and catchers reporting for duty, Phillips was pictured heading into the training facilities sporting a T-shirt and black shorts, paired with white sneakers.

Elizabeth Phillips simply captioned her story with a salute emoji.

Screenshot of Elizabeth Phillips' Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@e.lizphillips IG Stories)

Having been claimed off waivers by the Dodgers in August of 2021, Evan Phillips has certainly proven to be quite a decent addition to the squad, given the minor investment that it took to get him on board. In his three seasons playing in LA so far, he has a 15-9 win/loss record, a 2.38 ERA and 215 total strikeouts in 194 appearances so far.

Evan Phillips will be hoping for an injury-free 2025 season

In 2024, Phillips had a strong campaign, finishing the regular season with a 5-1 win/loss record, a 3.62 ERA and 63 total strikeouts. The 30-year-old got a decent amount of game time, pitching in 61 games, as he helped his team finish with the best record in the majors and secure yet another NL West division title.

Evan Phillips in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets in Game 4 of the NLCS (Source: Getty)

Arguably his best stretch of the season, though, came in the postseason, as Phillips pitched 6.2 consecutive scoreless innings, including games in the NLDS and NLCS. Thanks to Phillips' contributions, the Dodgers won the pennant and made it to the World Series.

Unfortunately for Phillips, however, an arm injury sustained in the NLCS denied him the invaluable experience of taking to the mound in a World Series game. The season still ended on a high though, as he picked up his first World Series winners' ring. Phillips will hope to stay injury-free and potentially make it to the same stage again in 2025.

