"Even he didn’t wear the bad hat", "Looks as disgusted as us" - Fans buzz about Eminem donning Tigers' newest City Connect jersey

The Detroit Tigers debuted their City Connect jerseys on Monday. They haven't worn them in-game yet, but they're slated to wear them on Friday. Monday was just the official reveal, and it hasn't gone as well as those involved might have hoped. The design was criticized by fans on the initial Instagram post.

Even rapper Eminem, a Detroit legend and fan of the teams in that area, couldn't get fans excited about the new jerseys. They are supposed to be a way for the team to connect with the city but many Tigers fans believe they missed the mark.

The fact that Eminem wasn't wearing the hat that goes with the new uniform had fans expressing their frustration over the jerseys once again.

"They're so painful to look at. How did MLB pass these?" one asked.

"Even Eminem knows the new cap is trash," another echoed.

The criticism continued with no end in sight:

"He knows the city connect hat is trash," one stated.

"He looks as thrilled about them as I was," another pointed out.

Fans had their say, and the vast majority of them do not like this uniform whatsoever. They also don't believe that Eminem likes it, either, but he's not exactly the cheerful person in general.

Detroit Tigers opening key series with Cleveland Guardians

They won't wear the City Connect uniforms until the next series against the Houston Astros, but the present series is very important for Detroit. They have three games in Cleveland against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers won't wear their City Connects this series

After a brutal three-game sweep to the New York Yankees (one in which they had a lead or were tied in the seventh inning or later twice), they fell four games back of first. If they can reverse course and sweep the Guardians, they'd be one game back of first.

The Guardians are red hot, though. They currently own the third-best record in baseball, and they're playing really well. It will be a difficult series, but it's an important one even so early in the year.

