The New York Yankees fell short in the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros this season. Fans criticized them for fielding too many right-handed hitters and plenty of frontline starters in their starting lineup. Now, due to various trade opportunities, the Yankees have the chance to solve it with one player, Los Angeles Angels' designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

The New York Yankees are more or less being forced to make the signing of Shohei Ohtani due to their star slugger Aaron Judge leaving the franchise and opting to go into free agency. The Yankees are still looking to sign Judge with a massive contract extension, but chances are he is most likely to sign elsewhere.

The Yankees will have to offer more than $36 million in pursuit of Judge, but if that seems a step too far, even for the likes of Judge, the only other player in the MLB that can match Aaron Judge's caliber is the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani is a left-handed hitter and is just 28-years of age. He had a fantastic season for the Angels, hitting .273 with a 35.6% on-base rate, 34 homeruns, and 95 RBIs. Ohtani is also a fantastic pitcher, earning a 10.8% walk rate and a 24.2% strikeout rate this season.

Can the New York Yankees resign Judge and bring in Ohtani?

The possibility of building a big core also remains an option for the New York Yankees with both the signing of Ohtani and the re-signing of Aaron Judge. If they are able to do it, Ohtani, Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole will make a formidable quartet.

Athletics' Chris Kirschner has regarded it won't be a surprise if the Yankees pull this off.

MichiganYankees☃️🕎 @MichiganYankees Kirschner: "If Judge leaves, the Yankees will do what they can to land Ohtani. Even if Judge re-signs, it wouldn’t be stunning if the Yankees found a way to add Ohtani." Kirschner: "If Judge leaves, the Yankees will do what they can to land Ohtani. Even if Judge re-signs, it wouldn’t be stunning if the Yankees found a way to add Ohtani."

Kirschner: "If Judge leaves, the Yankees will do what they can to land Ohtani. Even if Judge re-signs, it wouldn’t be stunning if the Yankees found a way to add Ohtani." [email protected]

The price of signing Ohtani could be trading away the likes of Gleyber Torres, Oswald Peraza, and Jasson Dominguez to the Angels. Torres has been wonderful this season, having hit 24 home runs. Peraza is a prospective center for the Yankees, whereas Dominguez is a youngster with major potential with years under him.

Tactically, this also means that Ohtani might have to play as an outfielder, a position that he has only started in seven games this season. It remains to be seen how the Yankees will line up in the offseason.

Poll : 0 votes