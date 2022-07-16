"Every day Gallo is in the lineup over Andujar is an insult to every fan" "just fu****g win" - New York Yankees fans react to starting lineup for series opener against Boston Red Sox

The New York Yankees hope to move past last night's disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Reds as they face their bitter rivals in the series opener. This marks the fifth meeting between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox as they just played a four-game series at Fenway last weekend.

The New York Yankees lineup for the series opener was recently released. Josh Donaldson was notably not in the lineup after leaving last night's game after being hit by a pitch in the hand.

"New series up next. Presented by @Hilton" - Yankees

Despite losing two of three to the Reds, the Yankees still have the best record in baseball and a comfortable 13-game lead in their division. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the series' opening lineup.

Joey Gallo is playing in left field tonight. Many fans are frustrated that he continues to play given the struggles he has had. Gallo is batting just .164 with 10 home runs.

Jakester005 @Jakester0051 @Yankees @Hilton Bro every day Gallo is in the line up over Andújar is an insult to every fan @Yankees @Hilton Bro every day Gallo is in the line up over Andújar is an insult to every fan

After a disappointing loss last night, fans just want the team to win, plain and simple.

Newly signed Yankee Matt Carpenter, who has been on a tear as of late, is in the starting lineup tonight at DH. Carpenter is batting .338 with 11 home runs, 24 RBIs, and a WAR of 1.8 in just 28 games.

This is a huge series for both the Yankees and the Red Sox. The Yankees have a chance to bury a struggling Boston team at home before the All-Star break.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Series Preview

Nick Pivetta pitches during a New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox game at Fenway Park.

The Yankees enter the series against the Red Sox with a record of 62-27 as they have a commanding lead in the American League East. The Red Sox come into the series with a record of 47-43 and have struggled as of late. The Red Sox have lost eight of their last 10 games and are now tied with the Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot.

Here are the probable pitchers for both teams this weekend and the scheduled start times for each game.

Schedule Start time & TV Pitching Matchups Friday, July 15 7:05 PM EDT, Amazon Prime, NESN, MLB Network Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.16 ERA) vs. Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA) Saturday, July 16 7:15 PM EDT, FOX Nick Pivetta (8-6, 4.08 ERA) vs. Jameson Taillon (9-2, 4.01 ERA) Sunday, July 17 1:35 PM EDT, NESN, YES Chris Sale (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.05 ERA)

The Red Sox and Yankees games are always exciting and intense matchups, and the series in the Bronx will certainly be entertaining.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far