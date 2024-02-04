"Every game is gonna be the other team's World Series" - Mookie Betts believes the Dodgers are going to be a problem for other teams in 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts is ready to get the 2024 season underway. He is excited to take the field with his new-look club after the team had a fantastic off-season.

He has huge expectations for the upcoming season after LA added players like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow this winter. This comes after the club won the NL West last season.

During DodgerFest, Betts shared his excitement at being a part of the super-team that the Dodgers have assembled. He expects his team to be a problem for the rest of the teams in the league.

"Every game is gonna be the other team's World Series" stated Betts.

Mookie Betts is not lying. LA will be on everybody's radar, and opposing teams will give them their best shot. Taking a series from a team as talented as the Dodgers will be monumental to most clubs.

LA has assembled a juggernaut lineup from the pitching staff to the infield and outfield. Betts is scheduled to move from his outfield spot to taking most of the reps at second base this season.

Last season, he played 107 games in right field, 70 at second, and 16 at shortstop. While more comfortable in the outfield, Betts is more than capable of handling the middle infield.

Mookie Betts is excited to play second base for the Dodgers this season

Mookie Betts Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers (Image via Getty)

Mookie Betts is ready to take on a new role with the Dodgers. He spoke with SportsNet LA about how he feels about shifting positions.

"I'm ecstatic about it. I'm super excited about it. But you know, I do what I can just to help the team win. We've got J-Hey(Jason Heyward) out there, who's got just as many Gold Gloves as I do, so we're not really missing much out there in right field" stated Betts.

Betts is coming off a season where he appeared in 152 games, hitting .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs and 107 RBIs. He could see a rise in those numbers being protected by Shohei Ohtani in the lineup.

Ohtani will work as the team's DH while rehabbing the elbow procedure he had undergone over the offseason. He is on track in recovery and believes he will be ready to go for Opening Day.

