"Every once in a while, it's OK for us to save you" - Seattle Mariners RP Paul Sewald's grateful for teammates stepping up to deliver a clutch victory with homers in the 9th inning against Atlanta Braves

Few players were happier than Paul Sewald when the Seattle Mariners pulled off a comeback victory against the Atlanta Braves. It was the third and final game of the series and Sewald entered the game with the lead in the top of the ninth inning. In a rare poor showing, he gave up two runs and lost the lead.

This was obviously a tough blow for Paul Sewald, who thought he had lost the game. Thankfully for him, star rookie Julio Rodriguez and infielder Eugenio Suarez were not going to let that happen. Even before they stepped up to the plate, his teammates were re-assuring him.

This quote from Sewald was shared by Daniel Kramer on Twitter.

"Every single guy said the same thing: 'You've saved us 25 times this year. Every once in a while, it's OK for us to save you.' So I'm very appreciative of the fact that they hit those two homers in the 9th." An emotional Paul Sewald on the Mariners' bats backing him:"Every single guy said the same thing: 'You've saved us 25 times this year. Every once in a while, it's OK for us to save you.' So I'm very appreciative of the fact that they hit those two homers in the 9th."

Seeing this level of team unity and support is a great sign for the Seattle Mariners as they look to end their playoff drought.

Julio Rodriguez is a huge part of the reason for the Mariners' success. Even as a rookie, he is making franchise history and giving his pitching staff confidence.

Alex Mayer @alexmayer34 Julio Rodríguez is the youngest player in MLB history, and the first @Mariners player of any age, to hit a leadoff HR & a game-tying/go-ahead HR in the 9th inning or later of the same game. Julio Rodríguez is the youngest player in MLB history, and the first @Mariners player of any age, to hit a leadoff HR & a game-tying/go-ahead HR in the 9th inning or later of the same game.

Fox Sports posted this clip of Eugenio Suarez ending the game against the Braves and bailing out Sewald.

This win for the Mariners should give them a huge confidence boost for the rest of the season.

Paul Sewald now knows the Seattle Mariners can win games despite a poor individual performance

Atlanta Braves v Seattle Mariners

The knowledge that your team can win even in a bad game is incredibly freeing for a pitcher, especially the closer. The more comfortable a player like Paul Sewald can be on the mound, the better. Not only did they pull off this unlikely victory, they did it against one of the best teams in the MLB.

The game between the Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners was one of the best of the season and an instant classic. MLB posted this highlight package of the game to YouTube so fans can relive the action.

If you haven't been paying attention to the team locked away in the Pacific Northwest, it's time to start.

