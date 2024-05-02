“Everybody knows how good he is” - Former MLB player lauds Mookie Betts' remarkable progress at shortstop and offensive prowess for the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts is having an incredible 2024 season. After being shifted to the shortstop position during spring training, the superstar has made significant progress in the role.

In a recent interview with SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson, former baseball player and current Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel talked about Mookie Betts’ offensive prowess and progress in the shortstop role.

“Everyday, he is evolving; he’s continued to grow. He is learning, every day. This group here that we have, is putting work in that come out every single day for extra work, live fungo. He is taking it into the game,” Dino Ebel said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“It’s going to be some good days and some bad days and that’s part of baseball, but he’s going to have a lot more good days than bad,” Ebel added.

“Because he continues to do what he’s doing, fast learner; everybody knows how good he is. He’s athletic. So, he’s really enjoying it, and he’s catching on quickly.”

Initially slated to be the Dodgers’ second baseman, Mookie Betts has been leading the charts. In the 2024 season, Betts has been a force with 46 hits, six homers, 23 RBIs and eight stolen bases, boasting an impressive .365 batting average and .474 on-base percentage.

Mookie Betts returns to base stealing form this 2024 season

Mookie Betts is back to stealing more bases this season, set to surpass his career high of 30 stolen bases from his MVP year in 2018.

“It’s outstanding you know he’s an all around elite player and now he’s adding more stolen bases, to them and it's good. He knows when to get a bag he does it at the right time. That’s going to be key for us,” Dino Ebel said.

The seven-time All-Star wasn’t sure why he stopped running that much. Last year, he almost won the National League MVP with 14 bases stolen, his highest with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Just trying to be the best Mookie Betts I can be. That’s pretty much it. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be,” Mookie Betts said (via The Athletic). “I used to do it. Just… just stopped. I don’t know why. Just stopped, and now I’m back on it.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback