"Everybody's his friend" - When Aaron Judge revealed David Ortiz's bubbly personality upon first time meeting

During the 2017 season, New York Yankees rookie Aaron Judge was on a tear. He was showing the world what he was capable of with the impressive power he possessed at the plate.

He caught the attention of not just Bronx Bombers fans, but baseball fans everywhere. He also caught the attention of some of the best players Major League Baseball has ever seen.

During CC Sabathia's charity bowling event, Judge met former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz. The two embraced how best friends would, but Judge explained that is just Ortiz's nature, via Razz and Jazz Sports.

"That was the first time I met him. That's just David's personality, man. Everybody's his friend. He just tries to welcome everybody and it's cool to finally meet him and get a chance to hangout with him" said Judge.

In many people's minds, Judge was quickly starting to replace Ortiz. Ortiz retired following the end of the 2016 season, and in walked Judge to make sure baseball fans had their fair share of home runs.

That season, Judge went on to win the Home Run Derby and broke Mark McGwire's rookie home run record. It was just the start of him becoming one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball.

Aaron Judge spending time with Yankees' young slugger early in camp

New York Yankees Workouts - Aaron Judge (Photo via IMAGN)

The 2025 season will look a bit different for the Yankees. They failed to re-sign Juan Soto during the winter, opening up a spot in the outfield that the club needs to fill.

Fortunately, they were able to sign Cody Bellinger in free agency. He is expected to take much of the reps in center field while Aaron Judge moves back to right field.

With that said, left field is up for grabs. Many insiders believe the team's top prospect Jasson Dominguez will earn the starting job in left field.

With Judge being the captain, he has been spotted alongside Dominguez early in camp. The youngster already has some experience in the MLB before, playing in 26 games over the past two seasons.

Dominguez is known for his power at the plate, much like Judge. If he is able to have the type of year Judge did as a rookie, the Yankees will be a nightmare in the American League East. However, he still has to earn that starting left-field position.

