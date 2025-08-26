  • home icon
  "Everyone is healthy" - Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts shares exciting update on Blake Snell and wife Haeley welcoming their 2nd child

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 26, 2025 03:12 GMT
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Blake Snell was placed on the paternity list by the National League West team after his start in Friday's loss to rivals the San Diego Padres.

Snell and his wife Haeley were expecting their second child this month, and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared an exciting update on Monday, revealing that Haeley has given birth to the two-time Cy Young winner's second child, and both of them are healthy.

"Everyone is healthy," Roberts said (2:49 onwards) in a media interaction on Monday.

Blake Snell and Haeley reportedly started dating in 2020 and the duo announced the arrival of their first child, son Kaedyn, in June via an Instagram post.

Apart from the health status of Snell's wife and his second child, Dave Roberts also updated on the All-Star pitcher's potential return to the lineup. Roberts said Snell is expected to start in Friday's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
