Ex-Braves slugger rejects Royals offer, sets $3M demand in free agency or plans to retire

Former Atlanta Braves slugger Adam Duvall is still without a team for the 2025 season. He hit free agency following the one-year deal he signed with Atlanta in March last year but has seen few offers.

Some teams that have been interested in acquiring him do not have much money to offer. The New York Yankees were interested in him, but signing him would further inflate their current payroll.

Duvall did recently get a $1 million offer from the Kansas City Royals, but he rejected it. He is seeking at least $3 million, or he plans to retire from the sport.

Duvall does not want to sign that deal because he feels it severely undervalues him. He made $3 million last season with Atlanta and believes that is a more than fair contract.

Duvall is coming off a 2024 season in which he did struggle a bit at the plate. He played in 104 games, hitting just .182/.245/.323 with 11 home runs and 30 runs batted in.

Potential landing spots for former Braves slugger ahead of Opening Day

Former Atlanta Braves Slugger Adam Duvall (Photo via IMAGN)

One team that could be interested in the former Braves slugger is the Colorado Rockies. Playing in Colorado is a hitter's dream, and they could use another outfield option with Opening Day quickly approaching.

The Pittsburgh Pirates could also come into play here. They could use another impact bat and somebody that can man a corner outfield position if needed. Duvall could also come off the bench or work as a designated hitter, giving Adrew McCutchen a day off.

There is also the possibility that Adam Duvall does not get the $3 million offer he is seeking and hangs up his cleats. If he did, it would have been a rock-solid 11-year career in the big leagues.

