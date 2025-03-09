Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer made himself available to join the New York Yankees in a snide remark at major league teams for boycotting the pitcher in free agency. The 2020 National League Cy Young winner offered his services after MLB analyst Dan Clark highlighted some of the issues surrounding the reigning American League champions ahead of the 2025 season.

Trevor Bauer has not played in the MLB since July 2021; he was banned for 194 games following allegations of sexual assault against the pitcher. Bauer was reinstated in December 2022, but the Los Angeles Dodgers terminated his contract the following month. Moreover, he has been avoided by MLB teams in the free agent market even though he has offered to play for a league minimum salary.

On Saturday, Dan Clark posted a tweet on X shedding light on the numerous issues surrounding the New York Yankees at the moment. He mentioned the injuries to their two starting pitchers, Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole, at the top of his list.

"No depth," Clark wrote at the end. "Roster full of dead money."

Meanwhile, Trevor Bauer used this as an opportunity to take a shot at MLB teams for snubbing him for the past couple of years.

"Need a Cy Young starting pitcher for $0?" he asked in a response to the aforementioned tweet.

Bauer had won the NL Cy Young while representing the Cincinnati Reds during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He then signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers but went on to play less than a full season for the team.

Trevor Bauer rates himself as second most pouplar baseball player behind Shohei Ohtani

Trevor Bauer has not played in the MLB for over three years (Image Source: IMAGN)

Last month, Trevor Bauer claimed that his global popularity on the internet among baseball players is only surpassed by three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani. MLB analyst Dan Clark had claimed the controversial right-hander is the most popular pitcher in the world, but the latter admitted that the Japanese superstar is ahead of him in that regard.

"Second, behind Shohei," Bauer corrected Clark via X. "I don't think anyone in America understands how big of a global superstar he is. I beat everyone else, though, including outdrawing every single MLB team in daily views just on my YouTube channel alone. That includes their streaming and TV numbers, btw."

Bauer has been playing professionally overseas during his exile from the MLB over the past couple of years. He played for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico in the Mexican League last season and is returning to Japan this year for his second stint with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in the NPB.

