Ex-Mets coach opens up on Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman making Dodgers hard to bet against

The Los Angeles Dodgers started the MLB season in Japan with a win over the Chicago Cubs on March 18. While three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani was the center of attraction in front of his countrymen at Tokyo Dome, the Dodgers were without stalwarts Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Ad

Mookie Betts was ruled out of the two-game series against the Cubs after the former MVP returned home due to an illness. Following Betts' departure, the Dodgers were handed another blow as reigning World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman, sustained a rib injury, ruling him out of Game 1 against the Cubs.

Although the two All-Star sluggers didn't feature in the series opener, former Mets coach Rubén Amaro Jr. highlighted the importance of Betts and Freeman. The former World Series-winning general manager believes the Dodgers are hard to beat with Betts and Freeman in the lineup. He said on The Bret Boone Podcast (52:00 onwards):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's going to be tough to beat them (Dodgers) because you're talking about MVPs throughout the lineup. I mean, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, obviously, Shohei Ohtani. But the first two guys I mentioned, two of my favorite players in baseball, two of my favorite people in baseball.

"They just do things so well, and so right, and so professionally, in such a winning fashion, that it's hard for me to bet against them, especially if they're on the field. Aside from being great players, they bring so much more to the table."

Ad

Ad

However, the former Mets coach mentioned that it'll be important to keep both of them healthy, as both Betts and Freeman had health issues last season that saw them miss some action at different phases of the season.

Shohei Ohtani reflected on Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman's injuries

In the absence of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, reigning NL MVP Shohei Ohtani led the offense for the Dodgers in the Tokyo Series opener against the Cubs.

Ad

Ohtani drove in two runs on two hits in his five plate appearances on Monday as the Dodgers won 4-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series.

"After a long flight, it's been tough for us to stay healthy and go through a tight schedule," Ohtani said at a postgame press conference. "Mookie flew home. Freddie got hurt just before the game, but he was in the dugout, so we stayed strong mentally," Ohtani said.

Freddie Freeman didn't feature for the Dodgers in the series finale with Kike Hernandez occupying first base for a second game running. Hernandez grabbed the opportunity with both hands, smoking a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning in the series finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback