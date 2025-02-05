Ex-Mets GM justifies Freddie Freeman’s top ranking over Bryce Harper, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Matt Olson at first base

For the second straight year, LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman takes the No. 1 spot in the MLB Network's pre-season rankings in his position. Following Freeman in No. 2 spot is Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper, while Atlanta’s Matt Olson remains in his previous ranking at No. 3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays made a significant jump from No. 7 to 4.

On Tuesday's MLB Network Radio, former New York Mets general manager Jim Duquette defended Freeman's top spot, while acknowledging others as well.

"I have Freeman at number one as well," Duquette said. "It sounded like—and maybe this is a bit optimistic —but it seemed like he was going to be ready for the start of the season. And we know what he is when he's healthy and how good he can be. He has been at the top of the rankings for three of the last four seasons.

"To knock him down, I would have had to believe that he was going to be out for a while, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. That’s why I had him at number one. Then I had Harper at two, and I just flipped Vladdy and Olson, mostly because Olson didn’t have quite the same season last year. But, honestly, all of those guys are interchangeable in my mind."

Meanwhile, Yandy Díaz of the Tampa Bay Rays remains at No. 5. Formerly ranked as the No. 5 catcher, Willson Contreras of the St. Louis Cardinals finds himself among the top first basemen at No. 6. Houston’s Christian Walker climbs from No. 9 to No. 7, while free agent Pete Alonso slides down to No. 8 from last year’s No. 6.

Nathaniel Lowe, now with the Washington Nationals, earns his place in the rankings as a newcomer at No. 9. Rounding out the list, Paul Goldschmidt, now with the New York Yankees, drops from No. 4 to No. 10.

How Freddie Freeman performed in 2024?

Freddie Freeman earned his eighth All-Star selection, second World Series title and first World Series MVP in 2024.

In 147 games, he recorded 153 hits, including 35 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs. His offensive contributions led to 89 RBIs while drawing 78 walks. He also limited his strikeouts to 100.

Freddie Freeman ended the season with an impressive .282 batting average, .378 on-base percentage (OBP) and .476 slugging percentage (SLG), combining for an .854 OPS (on-base plus slugging).

Additionally, Freddie Freeman had nine stolen bases while only getting caught twice. His 4.7 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) underscored his overall impact. Even in his 15th MLB season, Freeman continues to add on to his Hall of Fame resume.

