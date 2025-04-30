Ex-Mets GM spots ‘good sign’ in Rangers’ slump-busting win

We are not that far removed from the Texas Rangers not only being the World Series champions but also one of the most potent lineups in all of Major League Baseball. Thanks to a core of superstars such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia, the Rangers were a force to be reckoned with during the 2023 season.

Ad

Fast-forward two years and the Texas Rangers have been dismal on offense. Despite a massive 15-2 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday night, the Rangers still sit tied for 25th in MLB in terms of runs scored. The team's offense has underperformed all season, not to mention the placement of superstar Corey Seager on the 10-day IL, which has forced the team to test out their depth.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All that being said, former New York Mets GM Steve Phillips believes that the scoring surge is a positive sign for the club. In an interview on MLB Network Radio, Phillips explained how he believed that the Texas Rangers would be one of the top teams this season given their star talent.

"In the previous 6 games, they'd only scored 12 runs and so they break out here. This is the team, that I thought coming in, might have the highest scoring offense in baseball... I thought with Seager, Adolis Garcia, you add Burger into the mix and you know, Jonah Heim drove in 90 runs as a catcher couple years ago, that they would get going," - Phillips explained.

Ad

While the Rangers have struggled mightily at the plate so far this season, they have not let it tank them in the standings. Heading into Wednesday's action, Texas sits third in the American League West with a 16-14 record, something that has left Steve Phillips optmistic for the remainder of the year.

"The thing is they've been so bad offensively, yet they are 16-14 and you know the offense is going to get better. I think that's a really good sign that despite the fact that they've struggled, they've been one of the worst offensive teams, they have found ways to win games. And that's some of the experience factor that's Bruce Bochy, being part of the equation as well," Phillips continued.

Ad

The Texas Rangers' massive victory on Tuesday also helped Jacob deGrom hit a milestone

One of the reasons why Texas has been able to endure their disappointing performances at the plate has been because of their solid pitching. At the forefront of that success has been the bounceback season from two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The victory on Tuesday night was not only helped by an offensive explosion but another strong outing from Jacob deGrom. The superstar starter threw 6.0 clean innings with 7 strikeouts, picking up his first MLB victory since 2023.

The ace has missed nearly all of both 2023 and 2024 after being forced to undergo Tommy John Surgery. If he can stay healthy, he will play a key part of the team's success, even if their offense continues to struggle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More