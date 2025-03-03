Ex-Mets pitcher shuts down bold Shohei Ohtani take by NFL prospect Travis Hunter

Former pitcher Trevor May dismissed the claims of top NFL prospect Travis Hunter that being a two-way superstar in baseball, such as Shohei Ohtani, is an easier task than being a two-way player in football like him. May said that Hunter, who plays both as a cornerback and wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes, has a decent case with his comments, but he is still incorrect with his judgment.

Trevor May played nine years in the MLB with the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, and the Oakland Athletics. May has been a popular streamer on Twitch and YouTube since retiring from the game at the end of the 2023 season.

On Monday, Trevor May was a guest for MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM. He swatted the claims of Travis Hunter regarding the comparison with Shohei Ohtani.

"You have to be very, very good to be a corner in the NFL, and by all accounts he's going to do both [play cornerback and wide receiver]. And also you're doing both in the same game, which has an energy thing to it. You've got to have endurance to play on both sides of the ball when you're playing the whole time. So, there are good points that he makes," May said.

"In baseball, pitching and hitting, they're just so different that they don't really translate. To be as good as Shohei Ohtani is at both is the most impressive thing in sports, ever," he added. "I think that Babe Ruth is one of the most impressive athletes ever, just because of how hard it is to do these things and to do it at the level they're doing it. And to be the best at both is unheard of. That's why we've only seen two in 150 years of baseball."

Babe Ruth was a full-time pitcher for the first six years of his career before he turned into the most celebrated slugger of all time. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani has picked up three Silver Sluggers so far and also has a top-five finish for the Cy Young Award.

"I don't think he's going to steal as many bases": Dodgers manager on Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is expected to amke his start on the mound for the Dodgers this year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Despite being unavailable to pitch, Shohei Ohtani was unanimously voted as the 2024 National League MVP after posting an unprecedented 50-50 campaign with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases. However, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts feels the offensive counting stats will come down for the three-time MVP this year as he will return to the pitching mound later in the season.

"I think he can be as productive, but I don't think he's going to get the same number of at-bats or plate appearances, given that he's going to be pitching. I don't think he's going to steal as many bases, just appreciating the fact that he does need to pitch and saving his legs," Roberts said.

Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery towards the end of the 2023 campaign, which prohibited him from taking the mound for the Dodgers last year. Ohtani also had surgery on his left shoulder this offseason after hurting it in an attempted steal during the World Series.

