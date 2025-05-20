Ex-MLB All-Star urges Pirates take different path with Paul Skenes than Mariners took with Ichiro Suzuki

The Pittsburgh Pirates must either load up to compete with Paul Skenes as their ace or trade him while his value is at its highest, ex-MLB All-Star Harold Reynold believes.

During the May 19 edition of MLB Tonight, the former Seattle Mariners infielder compared the Pirates’ current situation with Paul Skenes to that of Seattle and Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki.

In particular, Reynolds underscored the fact that if the Pirates aren’t willing to surround Skenes with the talent needed to compete, the team should just go ahead and trade him, unlike the Mariners did with Ichiro.

Reynolds declared:

“You get a forever return for him. I was frustrated with the Mariners when they didn’t move Ichiro when they should have. That set the organization back five years. That’s what happens when you don’t make those moves. It sets you back because that guy’s walking.”

Reynolds went on to explain how the clock is ticking for the Pirates and Paul Skenes:

“So, you look at Paul Skenes, it’s not three years, it’s not even four years. In two years, he’s arbitration-eligible. And, he’s jumping. He’s getting paid because he’s going to be pitching with Captain America on Team USA.”

Skenes’ skyrocketing market value prompted Reynolds to proclaim:

“He’s the face-of-the-franchise player. But if that franchise isn’t circling the wagons around him, you got to move him. That’s just the way it is.”

It’s uncertain whether the Pirates might entertain trading Skenes at this point. But in the meantime, the Pirates hope that the young ace can help lead the Pirates back to relevance this season.

Paul Skenes could break contract record in free agency

Paul Skenes could set an MLB Record contract in free agency - Source: Imagn

At this point in his career, the Pirates have one of the best pitchers in baseball at a dirt-cheap price. The Bucs are on the hook for $740K this season for Paul Skenes, considering they’ve already paid out his $9.2 million signing bonus.

But that’s something that will change once he hits arbitration.

In a piece in The Athletic, Tim Britton looked at what it could cost the Pirates to keep Paul Skenes long-term. Britton looked at how much Skenes could get in arbitration, comparing him to what the Mets paid Matt Harvey.

In short, Skenes’ salary could easily jump to $15 million per season in arbitration, based solely on comparables like Harvey, Jacob DeGrom, or Jake Arrieta.

Fast-forward to Skenes’ free agent years, and that total could shoot to the moon. Britton projects Skenes could land a deal surpassing Max Scherzer’s $40 million per season. Skenes could be in line to top $44 million AAV if everything goes right for the young right-hander.

Of course, there are factors at play such as injuries or declining performance.

But if Skenes continues at the pace he’s on, the Pirates would do well to lock Skenes up now and buy out his first few free-agent years, even if it costs them north of $200 million at this point.

Waiting too long to sign Skenes could cost the team one of the best arms it's ever had.

