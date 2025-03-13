Ex-MLB exec claims Shohei Ohtani joins LeBron James, Patrick Mahomes and Giannis Antetokounmpo in elite crossover appeal

MLB hasn't been able to succeed in cross markets with their stars until Shohei Ohtani arrived in the picture. While the likes of NBA icons like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes, enjoy a widespread commercial appeal, the same cannot be said for MLB stars.

However, Ohtani is changing the landscape. His latest collaboration for Demon Slayer-themed MLB film to promote the upcoming Tokyo Series as well as his character in the Fortnite Icon Series is putting him in the same space as other athletes like LeBron and Mahomes.

Former Miami Marlins president David Samson discussed the topic at length on Wednesday.

"We're talking about rarified air — where LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Patrick Mahomes exist," Samson said (2:40 onwards).

"It has been the bane of baseball’s existence to not have one of its players achieve that level of crossover appeal, and now they are fully embracing the fact that Ohtani can provide it. But the best place he provides it is Japan."

David Samson breaks down on how MLB and Dodgers are capitalizing on Shohei Ohtani's unprecedented appeal

Apart from branding, MLB and the Dodgers are also strategically using Shohei Ohtani's immense value in the international market. As one would wonder, the main sponsor for the Tokyo Series is Guggenheim, which is also the ownership group of the Dodgers.

So, according to David Samson, it’s a strategic move by the Dodgers’ ownership group to establish the franchise as the premier team for Japanese baseball fans.

"I also assume you understand that for Guggenheim to invest as a sponsor of the Tokyo Series, it is done with intent," Samson added.

"The intent is to make sure that the Dodgers—not the Cubs, who also have a Japanese pitcher — become the team that has the most ability to monetize Shohei Ohtani in a way that they don’t have to split among all 30 teams.

"All the revenue from MLB activations, broadcast rights, ticket sales and other international deals goes into the MLB International Department’s budget and is split 30 ways. But when the Dodgers generate revenue at the gate in LA—that’s all Dodgers."

Samson further explained that exclusive Hello Kitty plush giveaways and multiple Ohtani bobblehead nights are in a way indirect revenue streams for the Dodgers as they aim to benefit the most from the upcoming series.

