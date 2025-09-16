Ex-MLB pitcher Alex Wood’s wife drops 3-word comment as Justin Turner’s spouse Kourtney enjoys fun day with son Bo at Indiana Beach

  • home icon
By R. Nikhil Parshy
Published Sep 16, 2025 06:11 GMT
Justin Turner
Justin Turner's son Bo was born last year (Source: Getty Images)

Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney, passed on her family's heritage of being in love with Indian Beach to their son, Bo Jordan, as she took him to Indiana Beach Amusement and Water Park Resort for some sweet mother-son time.

According to Kourtney, Bo is set to become a "4th generation Indiana Beach fan". The two could be seen hopping on the rides and having a fun outing with other friends and family.

The MLB wife's heartwarming post was greeted by former MLB pitcher Alex Wood's wife, Suzanna Villareal Wood. She dropped a three-word reaction.

"Sooo freakin cuteee," Suzanna wrote.
Suzanna&#039;s comment on Kourtney Turner&#039;s Instagram post (Source: Instagram @court_with_a_k)
Kourtney was born in Chesterton, Indiana, in 1986. She graduated from Chesterton High School before moving to the University of California, Los Angeles.

Suzanna and Kourtney seemed to be connected because of their respective husbands' time overlapping at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Justin Turner and Alex Wood were teammates in Los Angeles from 2014 to 2018 and again in 2020. The two were known to be close friends at the club.

Both couples got married in 2017 when they were members of the Dodgers team that won the National League pennant. Kourtney and Justin's relationship flourished in Los Angeles. They had met in 2012, when he was part of the New York Mets team. Suzanna and Alex were at the University of Georgia together and started dating in college before tying the knot.

While Turner has kept going at the age of 40, Wood had a premature ending to his MLB tenure. The former pitcher announced his retirement last month after sustaining a major shoulder injury in 2024.

The comments section also saw the Chicago Cubs Instagram account requesting Bo and his mother to quickly arrive in Pittsburgh, as Turner is currently with the team in the series against the Pirates.

"Waiting for you in Pittsburgh, Bo," they wrote.
Chicago Cubs&#039; comment on Kourtney&#039;s Instagram post (Source: Instagram @court_with_a_k)
Justin Turner's son Bo celebrated by the wives of his former teammates

Bo seems to be loved by Justin Turner's former teammates' wives. Kourtney's posts with Bo have often attracted heartfelt messages from the journeyman's friends in various franchises.

In July, when Bo celebrated his first birthday, Turner's former teammates at the Dodgers, Corey Seager and Will Smith's wives, Madisyn Seager and Cara Smith, and former teammate at the Toronto Blue Jays, George Springer's wife, Charlise, made heartfelt comments.

When Madisyn and Kourtney got together during Spring Training this year, the former held her friend's son at the Surprise Stadium in an adorable picture.

R. Nikhil Parshy

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

