Will Smith, Corey Seager, George Springer's wives react to Justin Turner's son Bo Jordan celebrating his first birthday

Having tied the knot in December 2017, Chicago Cubs star Justin Turner and Kourtney Turner welcomed their first child, a son named Bo Jordan, on July 4, 2024.

Ad

As Bo celebrated his first birthday on Friday, Turner took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, giving fans a sneak peek into the fourth of July-themed birthday party she and her husband organized for their son.

"my little firecracker 🧨 ilysm," Turner wrote on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the post, the wives of several big leaguers, such as Will Smith's wife Cara, Corey Seager's wife Madisyn, and George Springer's wife Charlise, left loving comments congratulating the family of three.

"Perfection ❤️," Cara Smith commented.

"Happy birthday, Bo!🥳🎈," Charlise Springer wrote.

"so obsessed w him," Madisyn Seager said.

Screenshot of Cara Smith, Charlise Springer and Madisyn Seager's comments on Kourtney Turner's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@Instagram.com/@court_with_a_k)

Incidentally, Justin Turner's time with the LA Dodgers overlapped with that of Corey Seager and Will Smith, and it appears their respective wives have continued to be good friends as baseball has taken their families to different parts of the country.

Ad

Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney enjoy a day off boating in Lake Michigan alongside several Cubs players and their families

As the Chicago Cubs players got a day off in their home city before their homestand this week, veteran Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney used the downtime to spend time at the picturesque Lake Michigan.

Ad

Turner took to Instagram to share a few snaps from his day out on Wednesday, with teammates Kyle Tucker, Ryan Pressly, Michael Busch, Vidal Brujan, Cade Horton, Porter Hodge, Matt Shaw and their families also present.

"Off days in Chi >>>," Turner captioned his Instagram post.

On the field, Justin Turner and Co. have been enjoying a fantastic season so far. The Cubs are well on track to win their first NL Central title since 2020, comfortably occupying top spot with a 54-36 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More