Back in 2013, Monique Bradley accused her husband, Milton Bradley, of various counts of domestic violence and physical abuse. At least five incidents of abuse from 2011 to 2012 prompted Monique to take the outfielder to court. After 12 days of trial, Milton was sentenced to 32 months in prison in June 2013.

Milton Bradley is a former MLB star who played for eight different teams, predominantly in the 2000s. He was a switch hitter as he threw right-handed and played the most matches for the Los Angeles Dodgers at the peak of his career. He also made an All-Star appearance in the 2008 season.

Jacob Rasch @serious_jammage baseball needs another milton bradley. no one in today’s game could show this much rage baseball needs another milton bradley. no one in today’s game could show this much rage https://t.co/HQMSkqbVgJ

Milton Bradley was known to have a bad temper both on and off the field. He met his wife Monique back in 2003 and, over the course of the next decade, abused her in various ways. She eventually spoke out, going to court against her husband and documenting her narrative, which was published in Sports Illustrated in 2015.

"Mr. Bradley got in late ... and he started arguing. He was already in a bad mood. And he took a hotel glass and threw it at me. It broke on my head... I was in shock, and blood was just coming down my face... I was trying to clean it up. He wouldn't let me go to the doctor.

"And he told me I was using too many towels... to clean up the blood... I guess somebody called [hotel security] because they heard the disturbance, and [Milton] looked me in my eye, and he held me, and he's like, "Don't throw away everything we have," like this is his future, his job. So I protected him even though I'm standing there in blood, and he didn't even care." Monique Bradley had said during the court case.

The court charged Milton with nine counts of physical attack, including four counts of spousal battery, two counts of criminal threats, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of vandalism, and one count of brandishing a deadly weapon.

Facing nearly seven years of jail time, Milton was eventually sentenced to 32 months in prison, 400 hours of community service, and five years of probation. He also had to take an anger management class and a year of domestic violence counseling.

Milton Bradley's appeal was rejected by LA Court

After the initial hearing, Milton Bradley appealed to a Los Angeles appellate court against the verdict. The plea was rejected, with the hearing judge stating he was surprised to find leniency in the manner with which Bradley conducted his plea. Another plea for a reduced sentence was also rejected by the LA Supreme Court in 2016, following which he had to go through with his sentence.

Shortly after the initial trial, Monique passed away abruptly, and no clear reason was found for her death. Milton was given sole custody of their two sons and married again. In 2018, his then-wife, Rachel, also reported him for counts of physical abuse.

Poll : 0 votes