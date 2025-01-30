Ex-Phillies GM reasons J.T. Realmuto's superior importance over Kyle Schwarber

The Philadelphia Phillies, after the end of the 2025 season, will be faced with questions over the contract extensions of offensive stars Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto. Schwarber is signed to a four-year $79 million, contract, while Realmuto is on a five-year $115.5 million, deal.

As per former Phillies general manager Ruben Aamaro, the team is more suited to pursue a contract extension for J.T. Realmuto because he's more valuable to the current roster.

On the Phillies Show podcast on Tuesday, Amaro said that Realmuto's long-term value as a catcher makes him more likely to be extended (15:52):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think both of them are high level importance guys as far as the team is concerned in different ways obviously — Schwarber with his performance and his leadership — but then when you talk about catching, that's still, you know, catching is still the most important position player on the field without question in my mind, especially with the strength of the team being the pitching as you mentioned, Todd.

Trending

"I would say that if I were the GM, the person that I would pursue most importantly would be J.T., unless I knew I had a backup plan, which I don't. I just don't think that there's a person, there's a player there readily available," Amaro said.

More options available to take Kyle Schwarber's place than J.T. Realmuto in Phillies lineup

J.T. Realmuto is easily the biggest name on the 2025-26 offseason class of catchers.

The Phillies are most suited to extend their regular catcher than look for a replacement in the free agent market that will include the likes of Christian Vasquez, Austin Hedges and Gary Sanchez. All three are the in same age bracket as Realmuto. Moreover, the club's internal options - Rafael Marchan and Eduardo Tait - are yet to develop into MLB-callibre players.

Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber as an out-and-out power-hitting designated hitter could have plenty of takes in the market. In 2024, he hit 38 home runs with a batting average of .248. Another season with similar numbers could bring in a big payday for Schwarber.

If the Phillies move on from the 31-year-old, they could have someone like Bryce Harper (1B) or Nick Castellanos (RF) become the DH. Castellanos moving to a permanent DH role might give a chance for the Phillies to bring in a new right fielder, with Kyle Tucker expected to be a free agent next winter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback