Ex-Tigers All-Star drops verdict on Craig Kimbrel’s redemption arc with the Braves

Craig Kimbrel is returning to the team, where it all started for him in the majors in 2010. The Atlanta Braves have reportedly signed him to a minor league deal and will give him a $2 million salary if he breaks into ther major league roster.

Kimbrel, 36, had a disappointing last year with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a miserable 5.33 ERA and six saves blown, prompting him to be designated for assignment in September.

On Tuesday, former Detroit Tigers All-Star Alex Avila weighed in on Kimbrel's return to the Braves, describing the move as an opportunity for the veteran closer to seek redemption after a tumultuous end to his 2024 season.

"I think it's awesome for him," Avila said. "I think it'll be great for Braves fans, too. But also, a chance for Kimbrel to kind of find redemption, too, a little bit.

"Last year, he did okay over the first half of the season with the Orioles, but then in July, started to have some hiccups and a couple of back-to-back blown saves, and ended up getting removed from that closer role."

Craig Kimbrel’s 2024 season with the Orioles was a tale of two halves. He performed well during the first half of the year but struggled in the later months, with a string of blown saves in July eventually leading to his removal from the closer’s role.

"He still, even though his velocity isn't like what it used to be, he still has swing-and-miss stuff, above average swing-and-miss stuff between his fastball that has good ride at the top of the zone and a really good, sharp breaking ball," Avila said.

"So it's just a matter of him being in the zone. That's always been kind of his thing, like being able to command the ball in the zone, limit the walks, which in turn will help limit the damage, and trust that his stuff is still able to get guys to swing and miss in the zone."

Craig Kimbrel's peak came with the Braves

Craig Kimbrel's move to Braves has several positive strings attached to it. The Braves drafted the hard-throwing pitcher with the 96th overall selection of the 2008 MLB draft.

The right-hander was his most dominant self during his time with the Braves, making All-Star teams each year, becoming the franchise leader in saves recorded (186) and, of course, the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011.

Last year with the Orioles, across 52.1 innings he struck out 72 batters. Moreover, his fastball was hanging around the 93-94 mph speed levels but was more assuring the swing and misses it generated. Therefore, he still has the tenacity to take down the best.

It remains to be seen how the Braves use Craig Kimbrel: as a closer or a simple inning eating reliever.

