When Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels hits free agency after the 2023 season, the Japanese superstar is expected to get some of the biggest offers in MLB history.

The two-way icon was the first player to hit 100 or more RBIs while striking out 100 or more on the mound. In five short seasons, Shohei Ohtani has earned himself a Rookie of the Year Award, multiple All-Star designations and the 2021 AL MVP honor.

As such, the baseball world is expecting a frenzy when the 28-year-old's one-year, $30 million contract with the Angels expires next fall. Already, certain teams are emerging as odds-on favorites to claim the generational talent.

In a recent piece for NJ.com, writer Randy Miller picked up on a countryman of Ohtani's giving his two cents. Miller spoke with Hiroki Kuroda, who said:

"New York fans would definitely love it. I think the fans would love it and I think Shohei himself would love it as well” - Hiroki Kuroda

Kuroda made 97 starts in three seasons for the New York Yankees before retiring from the MLB in 2014 with a record of 79-79 and an ERA of 3.45 after seven seasons.

Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN Former #Yankees pitcher Hiroki Kuroda talks about Shohei Ohtani doing things no other human has been able to do. Former #Yankees pitcher Hiroki Kuroda talks about Shohei Ohtani doing things no other human has been able to do. https://t.co/87wLBEghfP

In Miller's piece, Kuroda made his case as to why Shohei Ohtani might want to consider the Bronx Bombers as his future team.

Wherever Ohtani decides to go next, the team will need to have money. Although Kuroda's suggestion has Yankees fans salivating, Aaron Judge's team is merely one team in a class of potential bidders.

The New York Yankees have made great leaps in attempting to consolidate a dominant starting rotation. The team signed former San Francisco Giants Cy Young contender Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal worth $162 million. Other offseason pitching moves include an extension for Nestor Cortes, who had a career season on the mound in 2022.

"Yankees are selling Japanese Ohtani jerseys in their team store" - Talkin' Baseball

Other landing spots that have been floated by analysts as potential new homes for Shohei Ohtani include the San Diego Padres. Many analysts, including Jon Heyman, have made the case that Ohtani might want to stay relatively local, as well as pointing out that the Padres have money to spend.

Shohei Ohtani's future is as uncertain as his team's 2023 season

While it would be hard for anyone not to get excited about the possibility of signing a record-breaking contract, Ohtani needs to keep a cool head this year. The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014, and fans will need 110% effort out of Ohtani this season if they want any chance of changing that in 2023.

