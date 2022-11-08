MLB free agency is officially upon us and many superstar caliber players have opted out of their contracts to join the fray. Among those star players are Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon. These four players feature two of the most consistent offensive players and two of the most dominant pitchers in the league.

Where these players end up will radically shift the power dynamics for the 2022 season. They can take teams from playoff hopefuls to championship contenders simply by signing a contract. On the flip side, the teams that they left will be forced to find ways to replace them.

MLB insider Jon Heyman confirmed via Twitter that four star players have opted out of their contracts.

Free agency is one of the best opportunities for teams to improve themselves. While developing prospects is a more cost-friendly option, it is far from a sure thing. When teams have the chance to sign players that have already proven how proficient they can be, those teams have to take that chance. Especially with the superstar level players that are available this season.

Jacob deGrom is a perrenial Cy Young award contender while healthy. Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa are both proven winners who can be leaders for teams with playoff hopes. Carlos Rodon is an All-Star pitcher and is capable of being the top pitcher on any team. These are some of the players at the top of this year's star-studded free agency class.

Fans around the MLB are desperately hopeful that their team will sign some of these free agents. They are game changers that can bring fans into the building and directly lead to wins. For teams that are on the cusp of greatness, a few good signings could make the difference. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago Cubs believe they are on that cusp.

The 2023 Opening Day is still many months away, but preparations for it are already well underway.

MLB Free Agency has the ability to radically change teams standings

Chicago Cubs v New York Mets

The beginning of free agency can often be a chaotic time in the MLB. With many players moving cities and changing teams, it can quickly become hard to follow. Especially this season when so many of the players are superstars.

