Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos has steadily worked his way up to become one of the most respected executives in the world of baseball.

Anthopoulos has done a phenomenal job since joining the Braves in 2017. The 46-year-old may be one of the league's younger general managers, but that hasn't stopped him from propelling himself to the top of the ladder. Over the last decade, Anthopoulos has proven he has a deep understanding of the game and a shrewd business sense.

Under his guidance, the Braves broke their 26-year World Series drought in 2021. The club have won five straight National League East titles and currently hold a commanding 9.5 game lead in the division. It has not finished with a win-loss record below .560 since his first season in 2017.

In a recent exclusive with Sportskeeda, Anthopoulos spoke about his strategy and approach to building a competitive roster.

"There always needs to be an urgency to improve the roster. That’s why you will see us constantly making moves," said Anthopoulos

The Braves GM discussed his philosphy regarding the trade deadline and spoke about the importance of finding the right "fit" for his team.

Anthopoulos previously had roles with the Toronto Blue Jays and Montreal Expos but has had his most succesful spell with the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves have an impressive 544-419 (.565) record since Anthopoulos joined the organization. It currently has the best record in the MLB at 62-33.

Alex Anthopoulos and the Atlanta Braves have done an excellent job of retaining top-tier talent

Alex Anthopoulos is known for his ability to make the hard decisions. Baseball America's 2022 MLB Executive of the Year has gradually built one of the most complete teams in the league.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Spencer Strider, Michael Harris and Ozzie Albies have all been locked up to long-term deals. All-Stars Sean Murphy and first baseman Matt Olson were calculated and savvy trades that have helped elevate this team to the next level.

Anthopoulos has also shown a ruthless side. The executive let fan favorites Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson move on to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, respectively. Both moves were not well received at the time by Braves fans.

One thing baseball fans can all agree on is that Anthopoulos knows what he is doing. Over a six-year spell, he has transformed this Atlanta Braves into a powerhouse.

