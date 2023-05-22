The Atlanta Braves enter this week with the best record in the National League. At 29-17, the Braves are five games up on the second-place New York Mets in the NL East.

While the Mets have broken the all-time MLB payroll record, the Braves have spent nearly $150 million less on their roster this season. Atlanta has been one of the most consistent teams in the league over the past few decades. So, what makes the Braves so good?

Atlanta sports radio host Chris Dimino shared his thoughts on what makes the Braves so successful. He said:

"There's not a turd in this clubhouse, and that's an Alex Anthopoulos thing. Now look, there are personalities. But there's nothing problematic. Even when Marcell Ozuna had a bad month of April. 'Oh god, they gotta release this guy,' But there was nothing that indicated that he was problematic."

Dimino also praised the demeanor of Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker. He believes Snitker provides a level-headed approach to managing the team on the field. Dimino said:

"What I love about (Brian Snitker) is he's got a coaching staff that he trusts. Let men be men. He'll tell you a couple of things behind closed doors if you're not good."

"You better not be not good, and then a problem on top of that. So that's what I liked about him. Everybody knows where they stand with him. There's no goofiness. There's no one day I'm up, one day I'm down. He doesn't kill players in the media."

As an on-air host, Dimino admits that Snitker doesn't provide him with a lot to talk about on his show. Surprisingly, he's satisfied with that. As long as the team keeps winning.

"As a guy in our business, I kind of like him. ...I root for storylines and a good old fashioned sit that guy down, pull them out of the middle of a game. And it's happened a couple of times with him. We don't get a lot of that around here. But I'm okay with it."

Atlanta Braves host Los Angeles Dodgers in crucial three-game series

Jared Shuster #45 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning

The Braves host the Los Angeles Dodgers in a crucial three-game set between the two top teams in the NL. Following the Dodgers series, the Braves travel north for a divisional showdown with the Philadelphia Phillies.

