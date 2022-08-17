Exclusive: "I played my heart out, I battled every single night, and I could sleep at night because of that" - Phillies one-season sensation Domonic Brown on his MLB career and coping with 'adversities'

Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Domonic Brown was once the top prospect in all of MLB. Naturally, he knows a thing or two about carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Brown played for the Phillies between 2010 and 2015, with one breakout season sandwiched in between. In 2013, he batted .272/.324/.494 with 27 home runs and 83 RBIs. His excellent season earned him his first, and what turned out to be his only, All-Star call-up.

Since being let go by the Phillies, Brown never came close to scaling the heights his top-prospect-potential once promised.

Speaking to Jeff Skversky exclusively on Sportskeeda: Inside the Huddle, Brown opened up on his major league struggles. Despite the rough ride, he looked back on his journey very fondly.

"I look back at it. I played my heart out, I battled every single night and I could sleep at night because of that. I am not afraid to go there and talk to anybody, especially the kids and the youth.” - Domonic Brown (7:09 - 7:20)

After minor league stints with the Blue Jays and Rockies, followed by a two-year spell in Mexico, Brown announced his retirement. He is now entirely focused on giving back to the baseball community.

Domonic Brown has embraced life after baseball with a teaching goal

With his playing days firmly behind him, Domonic Brown has found his calling. His new-found passion involves helping kids become stars themselves.

Having plenty of experience and wisdom under his belt, the 35-year-old is now passing it onto the next generation.

“One of the biggest things that I talk to them about is being able to battle through that adversity and I feel like I did. Whether, you know, I hit .230 or .275 like my All-Star Game year, I enjoyed every minute of the big leagues.” - Domonic Brown (7:21 - 7:33)

Brown may not have become a Phillies legend himself, but he very well may help create one in the future.

His new goal is a great way of giving back to the community he considers home. It shows that there is so much more to baseball than cut-throat competition. The major leagues are only the tip of the iceberg.

