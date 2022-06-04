Exclusive: "I thought we swung the bats off really well” - Bryce Harper opens up about Philadelphia Phillies victory after firing manager Joe Girardi

Inside the Philadelphia Phillies clubhouse, they celebrated Rob Thomson’s first win as Phillies interim manager, thanks to a commanding 10-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. It was bittersweet. A little fun on a tough day as the Phillies fired Joe Girardi after two-plus disappointing seasons, this morning.

Girardi’s close friend and long-time assistant Thomson was left to try to turn things around for the remainder of the 2022 season, as the front office believes they can make the playoffs for the first time since 2011 despite the odds stacked against them with their slow start in a tough National League East Division.

Thomson and Girardi earlier in the day shared an emotional hug as Girardi cleaned out his office at Citizens Bank Park after he was informed he was being relieved of his duties.

“There’s a number of reasons why we didn’t win… That falls on me. I just pray that they get better and they get to the playoffs”



Thomson and Girardi have been together for years but they are different and have different strategies. Will their differences make a difference? Only time will tell. Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski wanted a different voice and a different energy.

At least on the first night, the Phillies got it. Philadelphia’s five home runs were their most in a game since Sept. 6, 2021 at the Milwaukee Brewers and their most at home since Sept. 10, 2019 vs the Atlanta Braves.

There was more energy in the dugout and on the field. How much of this was a product of Thomson taking over? Thomson downplayed the additional energy tonight in his debut, after all he’s the last person to take credit.

Instead, Thomson believed the energy was a byproduct of their offensive explosion and Philadelphia Phillies players agreed, rather than a direct effect of the managerial change.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia Phillies to victory with two home runs

Bryce Harper hit two home runs against the Los Angeles Angels

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber combined for four homers and even Bryson Stott connected with his first major league home run in the second inning.

Schwarber marked his 16th career multi-homer game and second this season and Harper recorded his 24th career multi-home run game and seventh with the Phillies.

“I thought we swung the bats off really well,” Harper said after the game.

The bats came alive, finally. While the game was fun, and yes players were smiling during the game, but one player described the day as a “sad day” as players felt bad for Girardi. After all, nobody is putting all of the blame on Girardi, not even Dombrowski who fired Girardi.

Dombrowski did not consult reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper or any other player for that matter, nor did he discuss it with any of the other Philadelphia Phillies coaches. Dombrowski made this decision on his own, while behind the scenes discussing with his inner baseball circle as well as owner and managing partner John Middleton.

Dombrowski called Girardi early this morning on his cell phone, but Girardi didn’t pick up. When he finally called back, he was asked to come to Citizens Bank Park to inform him of the news.

Dombrowski and Girardi met face-to-face at the ballpark in South Philadelphia in what was a very quick meeting today. “I like Joe Girardi, I enjoyed working with him,” Dombrowski said. Girardi left the meeting and cleaned out his office ahead of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

“There’s a number of reasons why we didn’t win," Girardi told MLB Network Radio shortly after he was informed on this decision. “That falls on me. I just pray that they get better and they get to the playoffs.”

He wished the Philadelphia Phillies well and in the first game of the post Girardi era everything went well. Phillies players are hoping this is a stepping stone to a playoff run, but then again, mid-season manager changes almost never lead to the playoffs. The Phillies believe they can beat the odds and beat the teams in front of them.

