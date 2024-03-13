Exploring ex-MLB All-Star Asdrubal Cabrera's former $8,900,000 tropical modern mansion boasting infinity pool & basketball court

Following 15 major league seasons, Venezuelan infielder Asdrubal Cabrera hung up his cleats after the 2021 MLB season. His midseason trade during the 2019 season turned out to work in his favor, as he won his only World Series that year.

The Texas Rangers traded him to the Washington Nationals, who already boasted star power like Juan Soto and Max Scherzer, ended up winning it all in the 2019 MLB season.

After a year there, Cabrera spent his final year playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Cincinnati Reds. That was the same year he put his lavish Florida mansion, constructed a year before in Landmark Ranch Estates, for sale at an asking price of $8.9 million.

However, he sold it for a slightly lesser price at $7.41 million 10 months later, in October 2021.

The contemporary modern marvel, designed by Paul Fischman, principal of Choeff Levy Fischman, is situated on exclusive property land covering 2.4 acres in the Miami suburb of Southwest Ranches.

With an additional 700 square feet of balconies, it covers 9,300 square feet and has a swimming pool, cabana, basketball court and a beautifully modelled sunken fire pit.

Despite having seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the smart home still has plenty of space for extra features like a lift, gym, wine cellar and movie theatre. Asdrubal Cabrera worked closely with the chief architect to design this Florida mansion in 2020.

The floor plan is ridden with amazing wooden accents throughout the mansion, with floating wooden stairs leading up to the second floor and a massive 11-foot-tall wooden door acting as the main entry point to the amazingly engineered marvel. The cool white exterior is contrasted with warm woods outside.

"We thoroughly enjoyed helping to create this architectural masterpiece with the architect, builder and designer. Our priorities have shifted. Our family is focused on an equestrian lifestyle, which is the reason we are parting with this stunning home. Our hope is that new owners will fall in love with the grandeur and high design that this showpiece home has to offer." - Asdrubal Cabrera

Asdrubal Cabrera proved to be an important signing for the Washington Nationals in 2019

Asdrubal Cabrera was evidently miffed and shocked when he was traded midseason to the Nationals in 2019.

However, little did he know that the best three months of his career were still to be played out that year at Washington. After signing with the Nationals for his second stint with them in six years, Cabrera said:

"I feel good to be back in Washington and try to help the team win. I am probably going to play everywhere on the infield. I am waiting for the opportunity to do my best."

He delivered on every word that he foretold. Asdrubal Cabrera turned out to be an important piece in the Washington Nationals lineup as he filled out on third base.

He showcased his class in both aspects of the game to win the only Fall Classic title of his big league career. That short stint earned him a one-year extension with the Nationals.

