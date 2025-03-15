"F*ck it, take my girlfriend, calf and elbows" - Fans upset as Yankees manager gives major update on Giancarlo Stanton's injury

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is having a rough spring. He came into camp a bit banged up from last season, dealing with what has been described as tennis elbow in both elbows.

However, that is not the only injury he is dealing with. On Friday, manager Aaron Boone revealed that Stanton is also dealing with a minor calf issue.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that the calf issue is "chronic," but that is the least of the team's worries. They are more focused on his elbows, which could need season-ending surgery.

Yankees fans were already worried about Giancarlo Stanton before. Now, much of the hope that they had left that he would be able to see considerable action this season has diminished.

"F*ck it take my calf and elbows Stanton, take my gf too just come back" one fan posted.

"Elbows, calf, anything else we should add big G?" said another.

"Sure, why not?" said another.

These have been a tough first few months for the Bronx Bombers and their fanbase. They have seen players go down left and right and some fans are even offering their own body parts to their stars.

"Dude's made of glass" said another.

"Just sit him out the year" said another.

Some fans are thinking the team should just cut its losses with Stanton this season. Sit him out for the year and let him get healthy for the 2026 season.

Who could the Yankees turn to at DH with Giancarlo Stanton injured?

New York Yankees - Aaron Boone (Photo via IMAGN)

With Giancarlo Stanton likely to miss just more than Opening Day, the Yankees must figure out their designated hitter situation. They have recently announced a three-way battle between Ben Rice, Dom Smith, and J.C. Escarra.

Smith is a veteran who has been around the game for a while. He brings experience and a proven track record along with him in this battle.

Ben Rice is a player the club is excited about, as he showed glimpses last season. He has had a great spring thus far and could certainly win the battle when Opening Day rolls along.

Escarra has also turned heads this spring. He just hit a game-tying home run last night against the Philadelphia Phillies to help his club take the win. He will be someone fans will want to keep their eye on.

