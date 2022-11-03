Famous Houston Astros superfan Mattress Mack was involved in an altercation at Citizens Bank Park after Game 3. James McIngvale, known by his nickname Mattress Mack, is the owner of a chain of furniture stores. He has become famous in the baseball world for his large sports wagers on his beloved Houston Astros.

After Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Mattress Mack ended up in the papers for a very different reason. The businessman found himself in an argument with a group of supporters while leaving the stadium. McIngvale can be seen losing his temper and shouting obscenities.

"F*k* You. You A**hole," shouted McIngvale

JC The Bronx Mattress Mack @CantH0LDMe Naaaaaaa Mack is a gangster I love this guy Naaaaaaa Mack is a gangster I love this guy https://t.co/O58hSlqGiN

"Naaaaaaa Mack is a gangster I love this guy" - JC The Bronx Mattress Mack

The video has since gone viral. Many MLB fans were quick to call out the immature behavior of the Philadelphia Phillies fans who targeted the older gentleman. The Phillies had just defeated the Astros 7-0.

Per an interview with Fox 26, Mack addressed the issue. Mattress Mack left the stadium and said a drunk Philadelphia fan yelled at him. They were making references to the Houston Astros cheating scandal and were relentless with their heckling.

"That’s when I lost my composure and had to say a few words to him," said McIngvale

Mattress Mack was caught in an altercation after the Houston Astros' Game 3 loss in the World Series

James Franklin McIngvale, known as "Mattress Mack", poses with fans prior to the 2022 World Series

Philadelphia sports fans are known to be some of the most passionate, loud and overzealous supporters in the country. This time, it was Mattress Mack who was on the receiving end of the heckling.

"I was told by several people, this is some of the worst fans ever, and I underestimated just how bad they are," said McIngvale. "We’ll live through it and we’ll win tonight. Hopefully, that will calm them down."

Mattress Mack turned out to be right. The Houston Astros went on to win Game 4 with a resounding 5-0 scoreline. With a win in Philadelphia, the series in now tied at 2-2. The Astros regained home-field advantage and will now have the opportunity to return to Houston before the series is over.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ Mattress Mack is 4 wins away from winning $75 million on the Astros.



It would be the largest recorded payout in legal sports betting history. Mattress Mack is 4 wins away from winning $75 million on the Astros. It would be the largest recorded payout in legal sports betting history. https://t.co/CQznfQGWgD

"Mattress Mack is 4 wins away from winning $75 million on the Astros. It would be the largest recorded payout in legal sports betting history." - Action Network

Mattress Mack is a die-hard Houston Astros fan and his loyalty is infectious. It's always nice to see a fan stand up for his team, no matter how intimidating the setting may be. He may be one of the older fans in the stadium, but Mattress Mack is not the type of guy who can be bullied.

Poll : 0 votes