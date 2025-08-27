  • home icon
"F**** iconic" - Adrian Morejon earns “Dawg” shoutout from partner Melany while emerging as Padres’ bullpen ace

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 27, 2025 05:16 GMT
Adrian Morejon earns “Dawg” shoutout from partner Melany while emerging as Padres’ bullpen ace

San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon is turning out to be quite the bullpen arm, throwing exceptionally well whenever being called upon by manager Mike Shildt.

His latest outing, which came against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday, saw him pitch an inning with zero runs and three strikeouts. With this, Morejon improved his season ERA to 1.81 while posting a 9-4 record, a 0.80 WHIP and 60 strikeouts.

After the game against the Mariners, Morejon's wife, Melany, reposted a moment of the bullpen reliever from the game and hyped him up with the following message:

"f**king iconic, that's it," she wrote.
In her following social media story, Melany posted a photo of Morejon in action and attached a screenshot where she recognized the pitcher as a "dawg."

Melany&#039;s Instagram story via @melanymqz
Melany's Instagram story via @melanymqz

Adrian Morejon hits the All-Star red carpet with his wife Melany

Adrian Morejon has risen as one of the game's finest relieving arms. He earned his first All-Star selection this season, and it's because of him San Diego bullpen leads the majors with a 2.90 ERA.

At this year's All-Star red carpet in Atlanta, the Padres reliever hit the floor with his wife, Melany. The couple twinned in coordinated blue outfits. Morejon donned jewelry around his neck while in a navy blue suit over dark blue pants. Meanwhile, Melany wore a blue gown.

She captioned her post, teasing about more such All-Star selections:

"Still doesn’t feel real! ♥️ Many more to come!!! ⭐️"
Speaking about his All-Star selection, the Padres reliever said:

"The best word that I can (use to) describe it is ‘maturity.’ I’ve gone through a lot of things over the past couple years, whether it’s injuries, mentally. But I know I had a great group of staff, whether it’s pitching coaches, trainers, anybody that’s been able to help me out to really become mature over these past years.”

Adrian Morejon and Melany have been together for the past two years, dating back to his time in the minors with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The Padres reliever grew in his role through the farm system over the span. They tied the knot before Adrián’s breakout 2025 season.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
