 "F**k"- Cincinnati Reds First Baseman Joey Votto yells vulgar obscenity after fouling off pitch  

Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds traveled to San Francisco for the first game of a three-game series last night. During the game, Joey Votto came up to the plate to face off against Giants pitcher Alex Cobb. He was a little upset about fouling off a pitch during the at-bat. Here, take a look.

Clearly, Votto felt the pitch was hittable and was upset that he just missed it. Votto will likely receive some sort of fine for his actions, given that the profanity was obviously heard on TV.

Votto and the Reds defeated the Giants by a score of 4-2 and improved to 24-46 on the season. Joey Votto had a solid day at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a walk and improving on his early-season struggles. Votto is now batting .211 with five home runs and 22 RBIs.

Cincinnati Reds take Game 1 of the Series in San Francisco; game highlights

Joey Votto tosses a ground ball he fielded to pitcher Graham Ashcraft in last night's Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants game.

The Reds and Giants opened up the first game of a three-game weekend series in the Bay Area last night. The Reds got their first run of the series from Mike Moustakas as he blasted a double into the right-center field gap. Nick Senzel was the next batter, and he also lined a double to extend the lead to 2-0.

In the fourth inning of the game, Giants third baseman Evan Longoria belted his sixth home run of the season off Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft.

MLB HR Videos @MLBHRVideos Evan Longoria - San Francisco Giants (6) Evan Longoria - San Francisco Giants (6) https://t.co/0TEpb3sQzG

The Reds would add on two more runs to extend the lead to 4-1 going into the eighth inning. The Giants added one more run, but that would be all. The Reds were able to hold on to win a close competitive game.

Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft pitched an excellent game, going eight innings and allowing two earned runs. Ashcraft is now 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Graham Ashcraft, Elevated 100mph Cutter (home plate view). Graham Ashcraft, Elevated 100mph Cutter (home plate view). 😲 https://t.co/7Qv4K50c10

The two teams will square off for game two of the series later today, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:15 p.m. EDT.

