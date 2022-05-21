"F**k the Phillies it's payback time!" "Phillies stink again" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans want revenge against the Philadelphia Phillies this time around after losing last week's series

Los Angeles Dodgers fans hate losing, especially against the Philadelphia Phillies. Last week, the Phillies traveled to California and gave the Dodgers a beatdown they won't forget. On the backs of Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos, the Phillies won three of four games and almost managed a series sweep. They were up 4-2 on the Dodgers going into the eighth inning of the fourth game. Thankfully for the fans at Dodger Stadium, the home team managed to make a late comeback and avoid the sweep.

This weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in Philadelphia for a rematch. Bryce Harper has been day-to-day all week and isn't playing in Friday night's series opener. The Dodgers are all over it. At the time of writing, they're up 3-0 in the fourth inning.

It's going to be a fiercely-fought series. But the Twitter battles between these two fanbases are just as bitter. Here's some of the best reactions from both Dodgers and Phillies fans so far.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans want revenge against the Philadelphia Phillies this time around

The Philadelphia Phillies face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game set this weekend

This Dodgers fan came out swinging. You can't blame him, either. When your team is 25-12, losses aren't easy pills to swallow.

"F the Phillies it’s payback time!" - Ron Damper

This Phillies fan hasn't been happy with his team's recent performance. In all fairness, they've been missing reigning MVP Bryce Harper all week.

"Phillies stink again" - AJ Torres

"Phillies stink again" - AJ Torres

This Phillies fan is despairing as his team is down 3-0 early. Always remember: anything can happen in Philly, including comebacks.

"Phillies down 3-0 already?? Lol game over throw the towel #LADvsPHI" - @Grant Garrity

Even if the Philadelphia Phillies lose game one, they could always take back-to-back victories on Saturday and Sunday to win the series, especially if Bryce Harper returns. This fan thinks a Phillies victory would officially invalidate the Los Angeles Dodgers as true contenders.

"If we can win this series against the Dodgers again, LAD would officially be frauds." - @x-Nick

"If we can win this series against the Dodgers again, LAD would officially be frauds." - @x-Nick

Why waste brain power when you can just grab the low-hanging fruit?

"Hey @Phillies u stink" - @Wags

Here's a shocking statistic from the last series between these teams. In just four games, the Dodgers gave up 33 runs to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Borna Nazari @thehogwatch The Dodgers gave up 33 runs in 4 games to the Phillies.



The Padres gave up 3 runs in 3 games to the Phillies. The Dodgers gave up 33 runs in 4 games to the Phillies.The Padres gave up 3 runs in 3 games to the Phillies.

"The Dodgers gave up 33 runs in 4 games to the Phillies. The Padres gave up 3 runs in 3 games to the Phillies." - @Borna Nazari

This user is mocking the ineffectiveness of the Phillies' starting pitching tonight. It's never a good sign when you're going to the bullpen in the fourth inning.

"LOL PHILLIES ALREADY HAVE TO GO TO THE BULLPEN" - @Adam(#RunItBack)

"LOL PHILLIES ALREADY HAVE TO GO TO THE BULLPEN" - @Adam(#RunItBack)

As this user points out, the Los Angeles Dodgers don't have much choice but to win. They're considered one of the greatest MLB rosters ever. They need revenge tonight.

WRIGHT @wright6976

We have to revenge to the Phillies. @SportsNetLA Go Dodgers !!!!!!!!!!!!We have to revenge to the Phillies. @SportsNetLA Go Dodgers !!!!!!!!!!!!We have to revenge to the Phillies.

"Go Dodgers !!!!!!!!!!!! We have to revenge to the Phillies." - @WRIGHT

It's a three-game series, and tonight is just game one. No matter who takes the win Friday, the series will be decided on Saturday and Sunday.

