"Facing the Dodgers was already tough" - Giants pitcher Logan Webb shares instant reaction after Shohei Ohtani's deal with division rivals

The San Francisco Giants have made two prominent signings in the offseason so far. They signed Jung Hoo Lee, the KBO MVP, to a six-year contract and Jordan Hicks to a four-year deal. However, one big regret for Giants fans will be missing out on Shohei Ohtani.

During the Japanese star’s free agency, the Giants were one of the potential candidates to sign him. However, they missed the opportunity, and Ohtani joined their division rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Recently, Logan Webb, a starting pitcher for the Giants, shared his thoughts on Ohtani joining the Dodgers in an interview with MLB podcaster Chris Rose.

“I knew the day before we were officially out of it. I'll be fine with this as long as he doesn't go there. And he ended up going there,” said Webb.

“Facing the Dodgers already was tough, but now getting to face these guys with that, obviously you don't want to face that, but at the same time, you want to be the best. You have to beat the best.”

Despite this setback, Webb has confidence in his team to face the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup this season.

“We're going to come out and we're going to try to shove it down their throats every single time,” he added.

How prepared are the Giants in 2024?

The San Francisco Giants have struggled to qualify for the playoffs for the past two seasons. Their last postseason appearance was in 2021, when they lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS.

In 2023, they could only win 79 games. Meanwhile, their rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, topped the division with 100 wins and the Diamondbacks became the runner-up in the World Series.

The Dodgers have gotten some of the best talent during this offseason. They have acquired Japanese sensations Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Teoscar Henandez to support Ohtani. Additionally, Clayton Kershaw’s rejoining deepened their pitching depth.

The Giants are slated to report to Scottsdale on February 14 and face the Chicago Cubs on February 24.

