Fact Check: Are the Rockies scoreboard’s bizarre messages real? Deep dive into unique musings from Colorado stadium

As the old saying goes, "Not all heroes wear capes", and this phrase could not be more true when it comes to the scoreboard operator of the Colorado Rockies. The mysterious person behind some of the most entertaining, creative, and often bizarre quotes has brought a new sense of life to one of the MLB's struggling teams.

While there is no word on who is officially posting some of the soon-to-be iconic quotes, it has undoubtedly helped bring more attention to each of the Rockies games. From facts about famous films to deeply personal (likely fake) anecdotes, the scoreboard at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is something to behold.

"Whoever runs the scoreboard at Coors Field is NOT OKAY." - @TheSuzieHunter

One of the most recent messages that has caught the eye of both fans in attendance and online was a shot at someone named Becky. If there is a true source behind the cryptic message or it is simply a fabrication, either way, Becky may have some explaining to do.

"Using stethascope to listen to the heart, cardiologists can detect narrow valves, valve leakage, and/or abnormal rhythm. Don't bother asking him to check YOUR heart though, Becky, That crushed Titanic sub has more life inside it than that collapsed troll cave you call a chest cavity."

While scoreboard messages are not something new, as they have been a source of birthday well-wishes, anniversaries, and even proposals, the ones popping up during the Colorado Rockies games have raised question marks.

Even though I hope that there is a Phantom of the Opera-esque masked man posting the quotes, there is a chance that the messages are simply sent in from anonymous posters in attendance.

The Colorado Rockies will likely be sellers at the trade deadline, which could spark some interesting messages on the scoreboard

As one of the worst teams in the MLB this season, many are expecting the Colorado Rockies to be sellers at the trade deadline. With a record of 37-58, the team will be motivated to sell off some of their pending free agents and veterans that are not part of their future plans.

C.J. Cron, Charlie Blackmon, and Elias Diaz are among the names mentioned in trade rumors, whereas veterans such as German Marquez could potentially be on the move as well. Will the mysterious Rockies scoreboard messages continue after the trade deadline? That remains to be seen. If they stop, they could have been created by a player that is no longer with the club.

